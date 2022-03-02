comscore Read Tim Cook’s email to employees urging donation to relief efforts in Ukraine
Tim Cook sends email to employees urging donation to relief efforts in Ukraine

Apple has announced to pause sales of its products in Russia. The company also said to halt its services like Apple Pay in the country.

Apple CEO Tim Cook has sent out an email to employees addressing the Russian invasion of Ukraine. In the email, Cook explains all the actions that the company has taken in the last two weeks. The Verge has obtained the email and you read the full email below. Also Read - Apple event 2022: iPhone SE 3 launch date likely to be announced today

Read Tim Cook’s email

I wanted to take a moment to address the ongoing crisis in Ukraine. Also Read - Apple blocks sales of its products, services in Russia

I know I speak for everyone at Apple in expressing our concern for all of those affected by the violence. With each new image of families fleeing their homes and brave citizens fighting for their lives, we see how important it is for people around the world to come together to advance the cause of peace. Also Read - Apple is working on a 20-inch foldable display: Report

Apple is donating to humanitarian relief efforts and providing aid for the unfolding refugee crisis. We are also working with partners to assess what more we can do. I know that many of you are eager to find ways to support as well, and we want to help amplify the impact of your donations. Starting today, Apple will match your donations at a rate of 2:1 for eligible organizations, and we will make this retroactive for donations to those organizations since February 25. Please visit the Employee Giving Portal to learn more.

We are working to support our teams in Ukraine and across the region. In Ukraine, we have been in contact with every employee, assisting them and their families in any way we can. For our Ukrainian team members located outside of the country that may need support, please contact [email redacted]. And for any employee who needs any support, please visit the People site for available resources.

As a company, we are taking additional actions as well. We have paused all product sales in Russia. Last week, we stopped all exports into our sales channel in the country. Apple Pay and other services have been limited. RT News and Sputnik News are no longer available for download from the App Store outside Russia. And we have disabled both traffic and live incidents in Apple Maps in Ukraine as a safety and precautionary measure for Ukrainian citizens.

We will continue to evaluate the situation and are in communication with relevant governments on the actions we are taking.

This moment calls for unity, it calls for courage, and it reminds us that we must never lose sight of the humanity we all share. In these difficult times, I take comfort in knowing that we are united in our commitment to each other, to our users, and to being a force for good in the world.

Apple products sales paused

Apple recently announced to pause sales of its products in Russia. The company also said to halt its services like Apple Pay in the country. In an official statement, Apple said, “we are deeply concerned about the Russian invasion of Ukraine and stand with all of the people who are suffering as a result of the violence”.

The US-based added that it is “supporting humanitarian efforts, providing aid for the unfolding refugee crisis, and doing all we can to support our teams in the region”.

  Published Date: March 2, 2022 10:44 AM IST
  Updated Date: March 2, 2022 11:04 AM IST

Best Sellers