Affordable Jio-Google 5G phone, low-cost JioBook laptop launch in June: Check details

Reliance Annual General Meeting (AGM) 2021 date has been officially announced. Reliance will host its 44th AGM later this month on June 24 at 2PM IST.

Reliance Jio could launch an affordable JioPhone 5G smartphone later this month. Reliance’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) 2021 date has been officially announced. Reliance Industries will host the 44th AGM later this month on June 24 at 2PM IST. Also Read - Jio relaunches Rs 98 prepaid plan: Check new benefits, validity, and other details

Few biggest announcements expected from the AGM this year include – Jio-Google 5G smartphone, Jio laptop, Jio 5G rollout timeline, and other announcements around 5G related services by the telco. As always, Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani could address the shareholders and others at the AGM 2021. The online event is expected to stream on Reliance’s YouTube as well as social media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter. Also Read - Google working closely with Reliance Jio to launch a 5G Jio smartphone: When is the launch?

JioPhone 5G, JioBook Launch Details

At the annual meeting, Ambani is expected to announce the launch date / rollout date of Jio 5G. To recall, back in December 2020 the company announced that Jio 5G services will roll out by mid-2021, which is exactly when the telco will host the Reliance AGM 2021. Reliance Jio has already achieved speeds of over 1Gbps in its 5G trials.

JioPhone 4g, Reliance Jio, Reliance JioPhone

One of the biggest announcements at the AGM 2021 will be around the 5G smartphone designed in by Jio and Google together. Google CEO Sundar Pichai recently revealed in an interview with the media that the tech giant is working actively with Reliance Jio to develop the affordable 5G smartphone. The Jio-Google 5G smartphone was first announced at Reliance AGM 2020.

Reliance is also expected to launch an affordable laptop at its AGM this year. This affordable laptop is said to be called JioBook. Earlier this year, some details related to JioBook low-cost lapop surfaced online. JioBook is expected to run on a custom Android version and be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 chipset. Other features that the JioBook is tipped to include are: a 1366×768 resolution, 2GB RAM, and 32GB internal storage. It is likely that there will be two variants of the JioBook – one with 2GB RAM and second 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage.

  Published Date: June 2, 2021 10:42 AM IST
  Updated Date: June 2, 2021 11:45 AM IST

Affordable Jio-Google 5G phone, low-cost JioBook laptop launch in June
Affordable Jio-Google 5G phone, low-cost JioBook laptop launch in June
