comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • After Realme 1 and Realme 2 Pro, Realme U1 gets bootloader unlocking support
News

After Realme 1 and Realme 2 Pro, Realme U1 gets bootloader unlocking support

News

The update will hit the Realme U1 units gradually through a new OTA update.

  • Published: March 24, 2019 12:20 PM IST
realme u1 review lead image

After Realme 1 and Realme 2 Pro, the Realme U1 is the latest smartphone from the former Oppo subsidiary to get bootloader unlocking support. The company has reportedly started pushing the update, which will hit the Realme U1 units gradually via a new OTA update. It comes with RMX1831EX_11.A.07 build number, and also brings Android Security Patch for the month of March.

“The OTA for this update for the Realme U1 is rolling out in stages, pushed out initially for a small number of users. A broader rollout will follow if no critical bugs are reported,” Xda-Developers reported. Furthermore, by the end of this month, Realme is expected to release its official guide of bootloader unlocking functionality.

Reliance Jio offers 100GB extra data and Rs 2,200 instant cashback to Xiaomi Redmi Go users

Also Read

Reliance Jio offers 100GB extra data and Rs 2,200 instant cashback to Xiaomi Redmi Go users

To recall, the Realme U1 features a 6.3-inch display with a resolution of 1080×2340 pixels along with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio P70 octa-core chipset clocked up to 2.1GHz, and paired with ARM G72 GPU. The chipset is accompanied by 3GB/4GB of RAM, and 64GB of internal storage. There is also an option to expand storage by up to 256GB via microSD card.

IPL 2019: Rs 199, Rs 499 BSNL prepaid plans for cricket lovers unveiled

Also Read

IPL 2019: Rs 199, Rs 499 BSNL prepaid plans for cricket lovers unveiled

It ships with ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo. Optics wise, the Realme U1 packs a dual rear camera setup, consisting of a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel f/2.4 secondary sensor. The setup is assisted by an LED flash. The device is also equipped with Portrait Lighting, Slo-Mo video recording up to 90fps, AI Scene Detection, and Bokeh effect.

Watch: Realme U1 First Look

On the front, the handset sports a 25-megapixel Sony IMX576 sensor with an f/2.0 aperture. There is also a Backlight mode for balanced background and foreground image. In terms of connectivity, the device includes Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS/ A-GPS/ GLONASS, micro-USD port, OTG support, and a 3.5mm audio jack. It is kept alive by a 3,500mAh battery. There is an AI Face Unlock as well as a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for security purpose.

  • Published Date: March 24, 2019 12:20 PM IST

Editor's Pick

After Realme 1 and Realme 2 Pro, Realme U1 gets bootloader unlocking support
News
After Realme 1 and Realme 2 Pro, Realme U1 gets bootloader unlocking support
Easyfone Star Review

Review

Easyfone Star Review

IPL 2019: Tata Sky and Airtel Digital TV offers free sports channels

News

IPL 2019: Tata Sky and Airtel Digital TV offers free sports channels

IPL 2019: How to watch CSK vs RCB live online on Reliance JioTv and Hotstar

News

IPL 2019: How to watch CSK vs RCB live online on Reliance JioTv and Hotstar

HMD Global says Nokia 7 Plus data breach issue was fixed in February; no sensitive data shared

News

HMD Global says Nokia 7 Plus data breach issue was fixed in February; no sensitive data shared

Most Popular

Easyfone Star Review

Samsung Galaxy A50 Review

Vivo V15 First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy A30 Review

Skagen Falster 2 Review

After Realme 1 and Realme 2 Pro, Realme U1 gets bootloader unlocking support

IPL 2019: Tata Sky and Airtel Digital TV offers free sports channels

IPL 2019: How to watch CSK vs RCB live online on Reliance JioTv and Hotstar

Google Pay listed as payment option on eBay

Dell plans to expand retail presence across 1,300 cities, towns

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Qualcomm says ultrasonic sensor with larger area of recognition to arrive in H2 2019

5 key Machine Learning trends for 2019

Related Topics

Related Stories

After Realme 1 and Realme 2 Pro, Realme U1 gets bootloader unlocking support

News

After Realme 1 and Realme 2 Pro, Realme U1 gets bootloader unlocking support
Realme Mobile Bonanza Sale: Top deals to check out

Deals

Realme Mobile Bonanza Sale: Top deals to check out
Xiaomi Redmi Go vs Realme C1 vs Samsung Galaxy J2 Core: Compared

News

Xiaomi Redmi Go vs Realme C1 vs Samsung Galaxy J2 Core: Compared
Realme 3 next sale on March 26

News

Realme 3 next sale on March 26
Realme 3 flash sale at 12PM on Flipkart: All you need to know

News

Realme 3 flash sale at 12PM on Flipkart: All you need to know

हिंदी समाचार

टाटा स्काई और एटरटेल यूजर्स की बल्ले-बल्ले, फ्री में देखेंगे IPL 2019 के सभी मैच

IPL Live Streaming : KKRvsSRH और MIvsDC के बीच होगा मुकाबला, ऑनलाइन ऐसे देखें लाइव मैच

लगातार 45 दिनों तक PUBG Mobile गेम खेलने से युवक की मौत

शाओमी के 4,499 रुपये वाले Redmi Go स्मार्टफोन की सेल कल, ऐसे मिलेगा 2,200 रुपये का कैशबैक

IPL 2019 को देखते हुए Dream11 ऐप से ऐसे कमाएं पैसे

News

After Realme 1 and Realme 2 Pro, Realme U1 gets bootloader unlocking support
News
After Realme 1 and Realme 2 Pro, Realme U1 gets bootloader unlocking support
IPL 2019: Tata Sky and Airtel Digital TV offers free sports channels

News

IPL 2019: Tata Sky and Airtel Digital TV offers free sports channels
IPL 2019: How to watch CSK vs RCB live online on Reliance JioTv and Hotstar

News

IPL 2019: How to watch CSK vs RCB live online on Reliance JioTv and Hotstar
Google Pay listed as payment option on eBay

News

Google Pay listed as payment option on eBay
Dell plans to expand retail presence across 1,300 cities, towns

News

Dell plans to expand retail presence across 1,300 cities, towns