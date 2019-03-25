Realme 1, Realme 2 Pro and Realme U1 Nightscape Mode with Android Pie to arrive in H1 2019

The Google Pixel 3 is undoubtedly the best camera smartphone out there, and the Night Sight feature is something that is most talked about. It clicks a burst of photos at different exposures and then combines them into a single image, while getting rid of the noise. Soon, other manufacturers also added the feature on their respective smartphones, and Realme devices are also set to get a similar feature in the form of Nightscape Mode.

The recently launched Realme 3 already comes with the Nightscape Mode for low-light photography and it runs on Android Pie OS. At the launch event, CEO Madhav Sheth confirmed that the mode and Android Pie update will make its way to the older Realme smartphones, but didn’t mention anything about the timeline. Now, he has tweeted to shed more light on the release date.

Rm 1, 2 Pro, and U1 users will get the “Nightscape” mode to arrive with their Android Pie update within the first half of 2019.

According to Sheth, the Nightscape Mode on Realme 1, Realme 2 Pro and Realme U1 will be released in the first half of 2019. This means you can expect the update max by June 30, 2019. As previously confirmed, the Mode will be a part of Android Pie OS and will feature Color UI skin on top.

The Nightscape Mode uses multi-frame exposures and AI to click a brighter image in low-light. The Realme 2 and Realme C1 are also due to get Android Pie update, but it looks like it will take a little longer to reach these devices. Realme had also previously announced that it is working on its own Realme OS based on Android, but it looks like the company will stick around with Oppo’s skin for some time now.