  • All Realme smartphones to get Android Pie-based ColorOS 6.0 update in H1 2019
All Realme smartphones to get Android Pie-based ColorOS 6.0 update in H1 2019

The Android Pie-based ColorOS 6.0 update for Realme smartphones will be rolled out as an OTA.

  • Published: March 4, 2019 2:06 PM IST
Chinese smartphone maker Realme, which is less than a year old has already released five smartphones across different price categories. Today, the company launched its sixth smartphone, the Realme 3, at an event in New Delhi. Key highlights of the smartphone include MediaTek Helio P70 SoC, a 4,320mAh battery, dual rear cameras, and Android Pie. At the launch event, Realme also disclosed its software update plans for the existing smartphones.

The company revealed that all Realme smartphones will be updated to Android Pie OS in the first half of 2019. These smartphones include the Realme 1, Realme 2, Realme 2 Pro, Realme C1, and the Realme U1. Earlier, the company did mention that it is working on its own Realme OS based on Android, but it seems like this time around, the smartphones will get updated with Oppo’s skin on top.

Talking about the new Realme 3, the smartphone sports a unibody build with a gradient color scheme. It comes with a water repellent nano-coating making it splash resistant and dust proof. The base model with 32GB storage and 3GB of RAM is priced at Rs 8,999, whereas the top end model with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is priced at Rs 10,999. The smartphone will go on sale starting March 12 via Flipkart and Realme’s online store.

Realme 3 with MediaTek Helio P70, 4,230mAh battery launched: Price, features

Realme has also announced that it will be launching a the Realme 3 Pro model in April. While not much is known about the smartphone, it is expected to come with a 48-megapixel rear camera and fast charging feature among other improvements compared to the Realme 2 Pro.

  • Published Date: March 4, 2019 2:06 PM IST

