Realme 1 to Realme C1: Here’s when Realme smartphones will get Android Pie update

Last month, Realme announced that all its smartphones will be updated to Android Pie in the first half of 2019. True to its word, the company has now announced a timeline for the update rollout. Between April and June, all of Realme’s smartphones will get software updates.

Realme CEO Madhav Sheth took to Twitter to bring to our notice a blog post that reveals the update roll out schedule for each smartphone. In the current month the likes of Realme 1, Realme U1, and the Realme 3 will receive an update that will bring the latest April 2019 Android security patch. In the month of May, a similar update with the latest security patch will be rolled out to smartphones like the Realme 2, Realme 2 Pro, and the Realme C1.

Hi guys the OTA schedule for current realme devices for Q2, 2019 –> https://t.co/Et1KPRj1Mm The thread summarizes the updates for the months of April, May, and June. — Madhav Sheth (@MadhavSheth1) April 2, 2019

The month of June is when we will see major software updates being rolled out to Realme smartphones. It will start with the Realme 1, which will get the Android Pie update based on the latest ColorOS 6. This will be followed by smartphones like the Realme 2, Realme C1, Realme 2 Pro, and the Realme U1.

Watch: Realme U1 First Look

The blog post will no doubt be welcomed by Realme smartphone users who have been wondering when their devices will get the latest software update. Though the company has revealed a timeframe for the roll out, Sheth does mention a couple of points for users to keep in mind.

He writes that while exact date of OTA rollout hasn’t been determined yet, the company will stick to the above timeframe. The rollout will be in phases, and not all units will receive the update on day one. Companies generally opt for a staggered roll out of updates so that no major bugs go unnoticed and affect a large number of devices.