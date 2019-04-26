comscore
  Realme 1, U1 and Realme 2 Pro to get HypeBoost 2.0 with ColorOS 6 Update: CEO Madhav Sheth
Realme 1, U1 and Realme 2 Pro to get HypeBoost 2.0 with ColorOS 6 Update: CEO Madhav Sheth

Hyper Boost 2.0 is an AI-based feature that improves the gaming performance on the Realme 3 and 3 Pro. The feature actually includes two different software technologies including the “Touch Boost” and the “Frame Boost”.

Realme CEO Madhav Sheth

Image credit: Realme YouTube

Realme CEO Madhav Sheth has just revealed some new information about the existing Realme devices in the market. According to Sheth, Realme will roll out the Hyper Boost 2.0 technology to Realme 1, Realme U1, and the Realme 2 Pro devices currently in the market. This new feature will come to devices as part of the upcoming ColorOS 6.0 update. Realme initially revealed the Hyper Boost feature at the Realme 3 Pro launch event. Sheth revealed this information while answering to a question by Realme users as part of the #AskMadhav Episode 5.

In addition to information about Hyper Boost coming to Realme 1, U1, and 2 Pro, Sheth also stated that the company was still considering Realme 2 and the Realme C1 for the feature. The company is currently working on the ColorOS 6.0 updates for these devices. The company earlier stated that it will roll out the ColorOS 6 updates for the Realme 1, Realme 2, Realme 2 Pro, Realme C1 and the Realme U1 in the first half of 2019. So far, the only devices to come with the ColorOS 6 out of the box are the recently released Realme 3 and the Realme 3 Pro.

Talking about the Hyper Boost 2.0 feature, Realme reveals that this feature helps improve the speed of the software. According to the feature description on the Realme website, Hyper Boost 2.0 is an AI-based feature that improves the gaming performance on the Realme 3 and 3 Pro. The feature actually includes two different software technologies including the “Touch Boost” and the “Frame Boost”.

Realme claims that the “Touch Boost” improves the touch operation during a game by 16.2 percent while the “Frame Boost” improves the stability of the game by 38 percent. As previously reported, Realme CEO also confirmed that the Realme 3 Pro comes with the ability to unlock the bootloader and support for camera2 API out of the box. This information comes just days after Realme revealed its latest mid-range smartphone, the Realme 3 Pro.

