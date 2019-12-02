comscore Realme 1, U1, C1 and Realme 2 will not get Android 10 update
Realme 1, U1, C1 and Realme 2 will not get Android 10 update; confirms company

For other phones, Realme has already announced the update roadmap for its own customized UI based on ColorOS 7 based on Android 10. It will start shipping the update for its product portfolio starting from January 2020.

  Published: December 2, 2019 1:23 PM IST
Realme will not update the older Realme 1, Realme U1, Realme C1 and Realme 2 smartphones with the upcoming Android 10-based ColorOS 7 software. Replying to a user query on Twitter, the Realme India Support noted saying, “We would like to inform you that ColorOS 7 based on Android 10 update will not be rolled out for realme 1/ realme U1/ realme C1/ realme 2.”

To note, Realme uses the same ColorOS skin as the Oppo devices for its Realme smartphones. The Chinese smartphone maker Oppo unveiled its much-anticipated in-house Android 10-based operating system, ColorOS 7, last month. After that, Realme has also announced the update roadmap for its own customized UI based on ColorOS 7 based on Android 10. The company will start shipping the update for its product portfolio starting from January 2020.

That said, the Realme XT users who have already participated in the ColorOS 6.7 program will receive ColorOS 7 updates by November end. On the other hand, the Realme X2 Pro will also get special ColorOS 7 Beta from December 18 2019, for which, Realme will share the final list of the Beta testers on December 9.

According to previous reports, we know that Realme India is likely working on a different software experience for users. This includes a near-stock experience for users. We are unclear if the company will make these tweaks to ColorOS 7 or launch a separate OS.

While Realme operates independently from the parent company Oppo, it still shares resources with them. It has its own marketing departments and R&D as well. Recently, Chung Hsiang-wei, CCO at Realme Taiwan said that the company is looking to “build up its own ecosystem and production lines.” However, the spin-off would rely on the company’s growing business.

