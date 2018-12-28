comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Realme 1 update: ColorOS 5.2 rolling out with improved camera and December Android security patch
News

Realme 1 update: ColorOS 5.2 rolling out with improved camera and December Android security patch

News

Realme also noted that in spite of the internal testing, the update is being rolled out in a staged manner.

  • Published: December 28, 2018 9:53 PM IST
oppo realme 1 lead

Photo Credits - Rehan Hooda

Realme has just announced it is rolling out ColorOS 5.2 update for Reame 1 devices. The company took to its official forums to share this new information. Along with the announcement, the company also added a changelog to make it easier for users to see the new changes coming with this new update. Unlike most companies, the company has also added download links for the OTA update in the forum post for users who can’t wait for the update to hit their devices.

The company added that it released the update after testing it internally for “over a month”. This likely indicates that the update is expected to not come with any hidden bugs. Realme also noted that in spite of the internal testing, the update is being rolled out in a staged manner. This means that the update will be sent out to “a limited number” of users today and then will be rolled out to the rest of the Realme 1 devices. The reason for this is because the company wants to ensure that there are no system breaking hidden bugs in the update.

Watch: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Features First Look

In case of any system-breaking bugs, the company can keep an eye on the limited number of users and then pull down the update. This will ensure that not all Realme 1 devices in the market get the faulty update. The company added that in case everything goes fine then the complete rollout of the update will be completed “within the first weeks of January”. The update brings the system build number to CPH1861EX_11.A.27

Realme A1 could be the next budget device from Realme in India

Also Read

Realme A1 could be the next budget device from Realme in India

According to the changelog of the update, the company has made optimizations to the camera software for the Realme 1 devices. This includes improvements in the beauty and vivid mode on the camera. In addition, both these modes can now be used at the same time. Users can also automate the camera to add their watermark to the images shot on the device as soon as they click it. Last but not least, the company has also updated the Android security patch to December 2018 for Realme 1.

You Might be Interested

Realme 1

Realme 1

8990

Android Oreo
MediaTek Helio P60 octa-core
13MP
  • Published Date: December 28, 2018 9:53 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Apple may be looking at creating foldable smartphones according to latest patent
thumb-img
Gaming
Fortnite Season 7, Week 4 challenges: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Reliance Jio: A look at its evolution over the past three years
thumb-img
News
Voluntary censorship is coming soon to Netflix, Hotstar, and Jio

Most Popular

Asus Zenfone Lite L1 Review

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2018) Review

Lenovo Legion C730 Cube and Y25f-10 Monitor Review

Nokia 8.1 Review

Nokia 7.1 Review

Realme 1 update: ColorOS 5.2 rolling out with improved camera and December Android security patch

WhatsApp top 5 features launched in 2018

MediaTek Helio P90 performs slightly better than Snapdragon 710 on AnTuTu

Chain-snatchers may be taking assistance of Google Maps to target areas with less traffic

LG G8 may not have 5G capabilities: Report

BGR India's best flagship smartphones of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Best mobile games of the year

BGR India's Best Reads of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Most innovative smartphones of the year

Best affordable smartphones of 2018

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme 1 update: ColorOS 5.2 rolling out with improved camera and December Android security patch

News

Realme 1 update: ColorOS 5.2 rolling out with improved camera and December Android security patch
LG G8 may not have 5G capabilities: Report

News

LG G8 may not have 5G capabilities: Report
Huawei P Smart (2019) announced

News

Huawei P Smart (2019) announced
Xiaomi Poco F2 spotted on Geekbench

News

Xiaomi Poco F2 spotted on Geekbench
Google's Pixel 'Lite' may launch soon: Report

News

Google's Pixel 'Lite' may launch soon: Report

हिंदी समाचार

Voto ने भारत में लॉन्च किए अपने चार एंट्री-लेवल स्मार्टफोन्स, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

TSMC 7nm EUV प्रोसेस वाली पहली चिपसेट हो सकती है Kirin 990

BSNL ने इन पांच प्रीपेड प्लान्स में किए बदलाव, मिल रहा है 66 प्रतिशत ज्यादा टॉकटाइम

मोटोरोला वन पावर के साथ शाओमी Mi 8 सीरीज को मिलनी शुरू हुई नई अपडेट

बार्सिलोना MWC 2019 में पेश हो सकते हैं Huawei P30, P30 Pro स्मार्टफोन

News

Realme 1 update: ColorOS 5.2 rolling out with improved camera and December Android security patch
News
Realme 1 update: ColorOS 5.2 rolling out with improved camera and December Android security patch
WhatsApp top 5 features launched in 2018

News

WhatsApp top 5 features launched in 2018
MediaTek Helio P90 performs slightly better than Snapdragon 710 on AnTuTu

News

MediaTek Helio P90 performs slightly better than Snapdragon 710 on AnTuTu
Chain-snatchers may be taking assistance of Google Maps to target areas with less traffic

News

Chain-snatchers may be taking assistance of Google Maps to target areas with less traffic
LG G8 may not have 5G capabilities: Report

News

LG G8 may not have 5G capabilities: Report