Realme 1 update now allows users to unlock the bootloader to root and install custom ROMs

Smartphone maker Realme is rolling out a new update for its Realme U1 users with a number of new feature additions. This includes the February 2019 Android security patch along with much-anticipated bootloader unlock feature. The update comes weeks after Realme CEO Madhav Sheth confirmed that the company is planning to roll out the feature to Realme 1 devices in the market.

The Realme U1 is also getting some additional features with the new update including the new watermark feature in the camera software and reboot button in the power menu. As previously reported, the ability to unlock the bootloader was one of the most demanded features from Realme 1 users. This feature is essential for users to install a custom recovery that can allow users to install custom ROMs, root the device or add tweaks to the existing operating system. According to the initial report by XDA, the 2.11GB OTA file is currently rolling out to users which brings the software version up to CPH1861EX_11.A.29.

Watch: Realme U1 First Look

Users should get a notification for the update but in case they have not received the notification then they can head to the system update option in the ‘Settings’ app to manually check for the update. In case you can’t see the update even after manually checking for it then don’t worry as the update is likely to reach your device in coming days. The reason for the delayed update is likely because of the incremental manner of rolling out updates that most smartphone makers opt for.

This update comes just ahead of the launch of the highly anticipated mid-range device, the Realme 3. As previously reported, the company is also likely to launch Realme 3 Pro along with the Realme 3 at the launch event. Talking about the software, the company has already revealed the much anticipated Android 9 Pie-based ColorOS 6 that will come with the Realme 3.