Realme 1 update rolling out with May 2020 security patch

The Realme 1 has started receiving a new software update in India. It brings the latest Android security patch and more.

  Published: May 25, 2020 4:46 PM IST
Realme is rolling out a new software update for its Realme 1 smartphone from 2018. The latest software update for the device brings the May 2020 Android security patch along with some bug fixes and overall system stability to the phone. The update is reportedly rolling out to the Realme 1 devices in India. Also Read - Realme 100W Soundbar with sub-woofer teased by CEO Madhav Sheth; check details

The latest update carries the software build version CPH1861EX_11_C.49 and is about 178MB in firmware size, RealmeUpdates report. The software runs on the former Android 9 Pie OS, based on ColorOS 6 UI, and brings the usual bug fixes and security enhancements with May 2020 security patch. Also Read - Realme Power Bank 2 with 10,000mAh capacity and 18W two-way quick charging launched in India: Price, Features

The company is rolling out the new update via OTA (Over The Air) in a staged manner, so it could take a while before reaching all Realme 1 units gradually. Users will receive a push notification for installing the firmware. Alternatively, the update can also be checked by going to Settings > About Phone > System update. Also Read - Amazfit Bip S price leaked ahead of launch next week; will compete with Realme Watch in India

As per the changelog, the Realme 1 latest update includes improvements to the smartphone’s stability, some known bug fixes, and further performance upgrades. The latest May 2020 security patch also fixes several critical and moderate security vulnerabilities in the device. One of these flaws could have bypassed the user interaction requirements and gain access to additional permissions. The update also addresses the security issues in the Media framework.

Realme 1 features, specifications

The Realme 1 flaunts a 6.0-inch IPS LCD screen with Full HD+ (1080×2160 pixels) resolution and an 18:9 aspect ratio. The device also features a single-camera setup at the back that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor with f/2.2 aperture. At the front, it has an 8-megapixel selfie camera.

The Realme 1 has a Mediatek Helio P60 SoC and Mali-G72 MP3 GPU. It packs a 3,410mAh battery with dual-sim support. In connectivity, the smartphone supports Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, 4G LTE, and a MicroUSB 2.0 port for charging.

  Published Date: May 25, 2020 4:46 PM IST

