Realme 10 Pro series confirmed to launch with the latest Realme UI 4.0: Check new features here

Smartphone maker Realme on Tuesday announced that Realme 10 Pro series will be the first batch of phones with Realme UI 4.0 out of box. As one of the first operating systems based on the newly released Android 13, Realme UI 4.0 incorporates a number of key Android 13 features while improving four key areas: design, interaction, fluidity and security, the company claims.

In terms of visual changes, the new Realme UI 4.0 adopts a card-style layout, clustering different segments of information as well as the new control center in these 'cards'. In addition, users can optimize card-styled control centers to get key information. Realme UI 4.0 also provides the blossom wallpaper and shadow-reflective clock for a more dynamic interface.

The Realme UI 4.0 adds some new features to AOD, such as the smart music AOD. For example, when you are listening to your favorite songs on Spotify, you can see the music player even without unlocking your phone. It also recommends 4 playlists that you may like according to the algorithm. If you double-tap the AOD, the music player automatically turns itself into an interactive panel where you can play back, pause, or play forward.

“The basic system functions have been greatly enhanced in realme UI 4.0. The new powerful Dynamic Computing Engine boosts the overall performance and reduces the power consumption of the system, providing users with a long-lasting and smooth experience. As a result, the overall performance has been improved by 10%, while the battery life during gaming has increased by 4.7 percent,” the brand said in a statement.

Realme UI 4.0 innovatively employs Bitmoji which includes more diverse and personalized AOD emoji animations. realme UI 4.0 comes with a brand-new privacy tool called Private Safe based on Advanced Encryption Standard (AES), providing a full range of privacy protection services. Additionally, realme UI 4.0 has developed a new feature called ‘Auto Pixelate.’

Users are able to auto-pixelate their personal information on the screenshots taken from some frequently used instant messaging apps including Whatsapp and Messenger with one simple click, leaving all the concerns of revealing personal information behind.