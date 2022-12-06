comscore Realme 10 Pro series confirmed to launch with the latest Realme UI 4.0: Check new features here
  • Home
  • News
  • Realme 10 Pro Series Confirmed To Launch With The Latest Realme Ui 4 0 Check New Features Here
News

Realme 10 Pro series confirmed to launch with the latest Realme UI 4.0: Check new features here

News

Realme on Tuesday announced that Realme 10 Pro series will be the first batch of phones with Realme UI 4.0 out of box.

Highlights

  • Realme 10 Pro series will be the first batch of phones with Realme UI 4.0.
  • Realme UI 4.0 incorporates a number of key Android 13 features.
  • The Realme UI 4.0 adds some new features to AOD, such as the smart music AOD.
realme UI 4.0

Realme 10 Pro series will be the first batch of phones with Realme UI 4.0.

Smartphone maker Realme on Tuesday announced that Realme 10 Pro series will be the first batch of phones with Realme UI 4.0 out of box. As one of the first operating systems based on the newly released Android 13, Realme UI 4.0 incorporates a number of key Android 13 features while improving four key areas: design, interaction, fluidity and security, the company claims. Also Read - Realme 10 Pro Plus India pricing teased by company VP Madhav Sheth

In terms of visual changes, the new Realme UI 4.0 adopts a card-style layout, clustering different segments of information as well as the new control center in these ‘cards’. In addition, users can optimize card-styled control centers to get key information. Realme UI 4.0 also provides the blossom wallpaper and shadow-reflective clock for a more dynamic interface. Also Read - Realme 10 Pro series 5G launch in India date announced

The Realme UI 4.0 adds some new features to AOD, such as the smart music AOD. For example, when you are listening to your favorite songs on Spotify, you can see the music player even without unlocking your phone. It also recommends 4 playlists that you may like according to the algorithm. If you double-tap the AOD, the music player automatically turns itself into an interactive panel where you can play back, pause, or play forward. Also Read - Realme 10 Pro Series 5G launched with curved display, 108MP cameras, and Dimensity 1080

“The basic system functions have been greatly enhanced in realme UI 4.0. The new powerful Dynamic Computing Engine boosts the overall performance and reduces the power consumption of the system, providing users with a long-lasting and smooth experience. As a result, the overall performance has been improved by 10%, while the battery life during gaming has increased by 4.7 percent,” the brand said in a statement.

Realme UI 4.0 innovatively employs Bitmoji which includes more diverse and personalized AOD emoji animations. realme UI 4.0 comes with a brand-new privacy tool called Private Safe based on Advanced Encryption Standard (AES), providing a full range of privacy protection services. Additionally, realme UI 4.0 has developed a new feature called ‘Auto Pixelate.’

Users are able to auto-pixelate their personal information on the screenshots taken from some frequently used instant messaging apps including Whatsapp and Messenger with one simple click, leaving all the concerns of revealing personal information behind.

  • Published Date: December 6, 2022 1:15 PM IST
  • Updated Date: December 6, 2022 1:16 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Infinix Hot 20 Play first sale is now live
Mobiles
Infinix Hot 20 Play first sale is now live
OnePlus is building mechanical keyboard as it celebrates 9th anniversary

Gaming

OnePlus is building mechanical keyboard as it celebrates 9th anniversary

Google's biggest Pixel Feature Drop arrives with free VPN, clear calling, and recorder labels

Mobiles

Google's biggest Pixel Feature Drop arrives with free VPN, clear calling, and recorder labels

OnePlus 11 official render leaks ahead of launch: Check design, expected specs, price and more

News

OnePlus 11 official render leaks ahead of launch: Check design, expected specs, price and more

Google software engineer resigns to join Amazon. His job offer was later declined

News

Google software engineer resigns to join Amazon. His job offer was later declined

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Realme 10 Pro series confirmed to launch with the latest Realme UI 4.0: Check new features here

UPI transactions sees a growth of 650 percent in rural, urban areas

OnePlus is building mechanical keyboard as it celebrates 9th anniversary

Royal Enfield New Gen Bullet 350 to Royal Enfield Shotgun 650: Top 7 upcoming Royal Enfield bikes in India

Royal Enfield New Gen Bullet 350 to Royal Enfield Shotgun 650: Top 7 upcoming Royal Enfield bikes in India

Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Watch video for details

iPhone 13 Vs iPhone 12; Which one do you prefer? Watch video for details

How to disable whatsapp message notification reaction, Watch Tutorial

Apple Macbook Air M1 Vs Dell Xps 13 Ultrabook, Watch video for details

Digital Rupee Launched by RBI, what is digital rupee, Watch video for details

Related Topics

Latest Videos

BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?

Features

BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?
Moto X40 Series Launch Details LEAKED ! Check out the Details in the video

News

Moto X40 Series Launch Details LEAKED ! Check out the Details in the video
BGR Comparisons: iPhone 13 Vs iPhone 12; Which one do you prefer?

Features

BGR Comparisons: iPhone 13 Vs iPhone 12; Which one do you prefer?
OnePlus to launch Desktop Monitors For The First Time In India on Dec 12, 2022

News

OnePlus to launch Desktop Monitors For The First Time In India on Dec 12, 2022