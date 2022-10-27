comscore Realme 10 series to launch in November: Here’s what to expect
Realme 10 series to launch in November: All you need to know

The lineup is said to include multiple models, such as Realme 10 4G, Realme 10 5G, Realme 10i, Realme 10 Pro 5G, as well as Realme 10 Pro+ 5G.

  • Realme 10 4G and Realme 10 Pro+ 5G are expected to launch first.
  • Realme 10 Pro+ 5G will feature a 120Hz refresh rate display.
  • Realme 10 Pro+ 5G is expected to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chipset.
Smartphone brand Realme has finally confirmed that the Realme 10 Series will launch in November 2022. Madhav Sheth, Vice President of Realme, on Twitter, teased the series with three images and the lineup is said to include multiple models, such as Realme 10 4G, Realme 10 5G, Realme 10i, Realme 10 Pro 5G, as well as Realme 10 Pro+ 5G. “We have got something exciting that you asked for, coming very soon. Can you guess the big reveal? Hint: Three major leap-forward technologies,” Sheth mentioned in a tweet. Also Read - Realme 10 series might debut on November 5: All we know so far

Tipster Paras Guglani recently shared a teaser of the smartphone launch with the caption, “Sweep Through the Competition!”. Realme is hosting its 10th China Mobile Global Partner Conference from November 3-5. There are chances that the company will launch the Realme 10 series during the same time.

Realme 10 series expected specifications

In terms of specifications, Realme 10 Pro will come with a curved display that will house a thick 2.3mm chin. For the unversed, Realme 10 5G and Realme 10 Pro+ were recently spotted on TENAA listing.

A report by MySmartPrice reveals that Realme 10 Pro+ 5G will feature a 120Hz refresh rate display. For photography, the smartphone is likely to come with a triple rear camera, which houses a 50MP primary sensor and supports OIS. It also suggests that the handset might support 65W fast charging out of the box.

In addition to this, Realme 10 Pro+ 5G is also expected to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chipset. The 4G variant, on the other hand, is expected to be powered by MediaTek Helio G99 processor and house a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. Both 4G and 5G variants might come with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

As for the storage variants, the 4G variant might be available in 4GB + 64GB and 4GB + 128GB storage variants. It is likely to be available in Clash White and Rush Black colour variants. The 5G variant is expected to be available in 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB

  • Published Date: October 27, 2022 10:21 AM IST
  • Updated Date: October 27, 2022 10:23 AM IST
