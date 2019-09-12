Realme 10,000mAh power bank, Realme Wireless Buds teased

Realme is all set to launch its first ever 64-megapixel smartphone, the Realme XT, in India on Friday, September 13. Ahead of the launch, the company has also teased two mobile accessories product, a 10,000mAh Realme power bank and Realme Buds Wireless. Both these products will launch simultaneously with the Realme XT tomorrow at 12:30 PM.

Starting with the Realme Buds Wireless, it will be Realme’s first ever wireless Bluetooth earphones globally. The company recently launched the Realme Buds 2 in India alongside Realme 5 and Realme 5 Pro, but those were wired in-ear headphones, which came at a price of Rs 599. Now with the wireless Buds, the company is extending the portfolio further.

In a teaser tweet of Realme Buds Wireless on Thursday, Realme noted that it has partnered with Norwegian DJ Alan Walker. The tweet reads, “Celebrating our love and spirit for music with #realmeWirelessBuds! Proud to announce our collaboration with realme Chief Earbuds Officer @IAmAlanWalker.”

In another tweet, Realme has teased away the new Realme Power Bank that was unveiled in China a few days ago. The company has also noted the launch date an timing in the teaser tweet, which reads, “Power that lets you stay connected at all times! Launching at 12:30 PM, 13th September on http://realme.com/in.”

Power that lets you stay connected at all times!

Coming to the main launch, the company will unveil Realme XT India pricing tomorrow. The smartphone, recently unveiled in China, is among the very first to boast a 64-megapixel camera. Post the launch, the smartphone will soon go on sale via Flipkart. As is the norm, it will also be available via Realme’s own online store.

There’s currently no word on the pricing of the Realme smartphone. But rumors suggest that its pricing could be similar to the Redmi Note 8 Pro’s China price. The Note 8 Pro smartphone, boasting a 64-megapixel camera, was recently launched in China with prices starting from CNY 1,399 (approximately Rs 14,100). It will be interesting to see how aggressive Realme gets with the pricing in India.