Realme 10,000mAh powerbank with 30W charging spotted
Realme 10,000mAh powerbank with 30W charging spotted

The company is going to launch its new C11 smartphone on July 14 and we expect them to announce the new powerbank along with it.

  • Published: July 9, 2020 6:01 PM IST
Realme could bring its 10,000mAh powerbank with 30W charging to India very soon. News reports suggest the brand could announce the product alongside the Realme C11 phone on July 14. The new powerbank from Realme comes equipped with Dart Charge technology which supports fast charging speed up to 30W. This is similar to the 18W two-way Realme powerbank that’s already selling in the market. Also Read - Realme C11 India launch on July 14: Here's expected price, specifications, features

However, because of the faster charging speed, expect devices to charge quicker with the 30W powerbank unit. The product has been spotted on Realme support page this week, which suggests the launch date is not far away. The 30W powerbank made its debut in China earlier this year. In addition to 30W charging, the powerbank lets you charge devices compatible with 10W, 15W, 18W and 20W charging standard. Also Read - Realme X50 Pro users get Android 11 Beta build

The powerbank gets a textured finished with Realme branding on the front. You have LED lights to indicate the charging level of the powerbank. Realme says the 10,000mAh powerbank takes close to 2 hours to fully charge using 30W charger. You can use both USB Type C and Type A port charge devices simultaneously. In China, the powerbank is priced at 199 RMB (Rs 2,115 approx) and we expect Realme to price the product at a similar mark in India as well. Also Read - Realme 2 Pro users can now get Early Access to Android 10-based Realme UI

Realme C11 India launch: Specifications and expected price

Realme C11 will now be launched in India on July 14. The company has sent out official invites. It is priced at RM429 there, which roughly comes to around Rs 7,500. We are expecting the brand to keep the price a little lower than that for India, considering previous C series phones were also launched around Rs 6,999.

Watch Video: 5 ways to make your Android phone faster

The C11 sports a 6.5-inch HD+ display, just like other budget phones from the company. It features a waterdrop-style notched display. It comes powered by MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, similar to the Xiaomi Redmi 9C. The budget smartphone runs Android 10 with Realme UI on top. It will be available in 2GB RAM and 32GB of storage option. The company has also given an option to expand the internal storage by up to 256GB using a dedicated microSD card slot.

On the front, there is a 5-megapixel selfie camera. The handset also packs two cameras at the back. It offers a 13-megapixel main shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Under the hood, there is also a 5,000mAh battery.

  • Published Date: July 9, 2020 6:01 PM IST

Best Sellers