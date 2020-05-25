comscore Realme 100W Soundbar with sub-woofer teased by brand | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Realme 100W Soundbar with sub-woofer teased by CEO Madhav Sheth; check details
News

Realme 100W Soundbar with sub-woofer teased by CEO Madhav Sheth; check details

News

The five-speaker Realme 100W Soundbar is a two-piece setup as revealed by the two pictures shared by CEO Madhav Sheth.

  • Published: May 25, 2020 3:44 PM IST
Realme 100W Soundbar

Chinese smartphone maker Realme just launched a bunch of products in India during its online-only Realme Leap To Next event. The event saw the brand launch the Realme smart TV, along with the Realme Watch, Realme Buds Air Neo and a refreshed Realme Power Bank 2. However, as the event neared its end, the brand also teased another product that is in the pipeline and should be launched soon. This is the Realme 100W Soundbar. Also Read - Realme Power Bank 2 with 10,000mAh capacity and 18W two-way quick charging launched in India: Price, Features

The new Realme 100W Soundbar comes with four built-in speakers along with a subwoofer to create a complete sound experience. The five-speaker audio system is a two-piece setup as revealed by the two pictures shared by Realme CEO Madhav Sheth. The soundbar itself with the 4 built-in speakers is a long horizontally placed unit. Meanwhile, the subwoofer looks like it will be a separate tower placed alongside the soundbar. Also Read - Realme Smart TVs launched in India for starting Rs 12,999: Everything you need to know

Watch: How to get a free PC game every week

No more details are available on the Realme 100W Soundbar. There is no launch date or hint at pricing at the moment. However, it looks like we’ll soon have more information on the same in the upcoming days or weeks. Also Read - Realme Watch launched in India at Rs 3,999: Check features and specifications

Meanwhile the Realme TV was launched at Rs 12,999 for the 32-inch model and Rs 21,999 for the 43-inch variant. The 32-inch Realme TV is a 720p variant, while the larger 43-inch one is a 1080p one. There is no 4K here, as the brand is clearly targeting the budget smart TV market.

Realme Watch launched in India at Rs 3,999: Check features and specifications

Also Read

Realme Watch launched in India at Rs 3,999: Check features and specifications

The Realme Watch, on the other hand, is a 1.4-inch 320×320 LCD display and runs a customized software. It can display notifications to the user via the Realme Link app and is also capable of controlling your music playback and camera shutter. Users can also take or receive calls with the watch. Realme claims 7 to 9 days of battery life on the Realme Watch, which can go up to 20 days in its power-saving mode. The Realme Watch is available for Rs 3,999 and will be open to purchases starting June 5 2020.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: May 25, 2020 3:44 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy Home smart speaker could become history
News
Samsung Galaxy Home smart speaker could become history
Realme 100W Soundbar with sub-woofer teased by brand

News

Realme 100W Soundbar with sub-woofer teased by brand

Google CEO Sundar Pichai is open to work with Apple on other projects

News

Google CEO Sundar Pichai is open to work with Apple on other projects

Samsung Galaxy A31 launching in India on June 4

News

Samsung Galaxy A31 launching in India on June 4

Realme Buds Q wireless earphones launched in China for around Rs 1,600: Check features

News

Realme Buds Q wireless earphones launched in China for around Rs 1,600: Check features

Most Popular

Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Review

Realme Narzo 10 Review

Vivo V19 Review

Gears Tactics Review: Ideal way to expand a franchise

Realme 6 Pro Review

Realme 1 update rolling out with May 2020 security patch

Samsung Galaxy Home smart speaker could become history

Realme 100W Soundbar with sub-woofer teased by brand

Google CEO Sundar Pichai is open to work with Apple on other projects

Samsung Galaxy A31 launching in India on June 4

What is Jio Platforms?

Truecaller streamlines communication with redesign of the app

Top 5 Android launchers you should try

5G: Indian consumers willing to pay 15 percent premium

WhatsApp in 2020: How social messaging app evolved amidst pandemic

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme 1 update rolling out with May 2020 security patch

News

Realme 1 update rolling out with May 2020 security patch
Realme 100W Soundbar with sub-woofer teased by brand

News

Realme 100W Soundbar with sub-woofer teased by brand
Realme Buds Q wireless earphones launched in China for around Rs 1,600: Check features

News

Realme Buds Q wireless earphones launched in China for around Rs 1,600: Check features
Realme Power Bank 2 launched in India: Price, Features

News

Realme Power Bank 2 launched in India: Price, Features
Amazfit Bip S price leaked ahead of India launch next week

Wearables

Amazfit Bip S price leaked ahead of India launch next week

हिंदी समाचार

Nokia 8.3 5G का ऑफिशियल प्रोमो वीडियो ने दिए जल्द लॉन्च का हिंट, ये होंगी खूबियां

Realme Power Bank 2 पावर बैंक 999 रुपये में हुआ लॉन्च, जानें फीचर्स

Realme X50 Pro Player Edition स्मार्टफोन Snapdragon 865 और 65W चार्जिंग के साथ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

Realme Buds Air Neo वायरलैस ईयरफोन भारत में 2,999 रुपये में लॉन्च, दोपहर 3 बजे Flipkart से खरीदें

Epic Games Store पर फ्री होंगे ये गेम, Reddit पर लीक हुई लिस्ट

Latest Videos

MIUI 12, GTA V, OnePlus, Realme X3 SuperZoom: Weekly News Roundup - May 22

News

MIUI 12, GTA V, OnePlus, Realme X3 SuperZoom: Weekly News Roundup - May 22
How to get a free PC game every week

News

How to get a free PC game every week
Top 5 Android launchers you should try

Features

Top 5 Android launchers you should try
Realme Narzo 10 Review: Expanding options in the budget segment

Reviews

Realme Narzo 10 Review: Expanding options in the budget segment

News

Realme 1 update rolling out with May 2020 security patch
News
Realme 1 update rolling out with May 2020 security patch
Samsung Galaxy Home smart speaker could become history

News

Samsung Galaxy Home smart speaker could become history
Realme 100W Soundbar with sub-woofer teased by brand

News

Realme 100W Soundbar with sub-woofer teased by brand
Google CEO Sundar Pichai is open to work with Apple on other projects

News

Google CEO Sundar Pichai is open to work with Apple on other projects
Samsung Galaxy A31 launching in India on June 4

News

Samsung Galaxy A31 launching in India on June 4