Realme 100W Soundbar with sub-woofer teased by brand

Chinese smartphone maker Realme just launched a bunch of products in India during its online-only Realme Leap To Next event. The event saw the brand launch the Realme smart TV, along with the Realme Watch, Realme Buds Air Neo and a refreshed Realme Power Bank 2. However, as the event neared its end, the brand also teased another product that is in the pipeline and should be launched soon. This is the Realme 100W Soundbar.

The new Realme 100W Soundbar comes with four built-in speakers along with a subwoofer to create a complete sound experience. The five-speaker audio system is a two-piece setup as revealed by the two pictures shared by Realme CEO Madhav Sheth. The soundbar itself with the 4 built-in speakers is a long horizontally placed unit. Meanwhile, the subwoofer looks like it will be a separate tower placed alongside the soundbar. Also Read - Realme Smart TVs launched in India for starting Rs 12,999: Everything you need to know

No more details are available on the Realme 100W Soundbar. There is no launch date or hint at pricing at the moment. However, it looks like we'll soon have more information on the same in the upcoming days or weeks.

Meanwhile the Realme TV was launched at Rs 12,999 for the 32-inch model and Rs 21,999 for the 43-inch variant. The 32-inch Realme TV is a 720p variant, while the larger 43-inch one is a 1080p one. There is no 4K here, as the brand is clearly targeting the budget smart TV market.

The Realme Watch, on the other hand, is a 1.4-inch 320×320 LCD display and runs a customized software. It can display notifications to the user via the Realme Link app and is also capable of controlling your music playback and camera shutter. Users can also take or receive calls with the watch. Realme claims 7 to 9 days of battery life on the Realme Watch, which can go up to 20 days in its power-saving mode. The Realme Watch is available for Rs 3,999 and will be open to purchases starting June 5 2020.