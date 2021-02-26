Realme confirms 108MP camera event for March 2 ahead of Realme 8 series launch

Realme has confirmed a 108-megapixel camera event for March 2, 2021. This comes two days ahead of the global launch event of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 series that will also pack a 108-megapixel camera sensor. Xiaomi is all set to launch the Redmi Note 10 series globally on March 4. It is the Realme 8 Pro that is rumoured to pack a 108-megapixel primary rear camera, however, the company hasn’t confirmed any specific details about the smartphone. Also Read - Realme 8 officially teased to arrive in India as company's first with 108MP camera

Realme's 108-megapixel camera event will be streamed live on the company's official website, YouTube, and social media channels including Facebook and Twitter. You can watch it below.

Realme 8 series to take on Redmi Note 10 series

Realme CEO Madhav Sheth teased the Realme 8 series on Thursday and confirmed that the phone will be focused on offering exceptional camera performance. He took to Twitter to announce the smartphone and the 10-megapixel camera technology. The tweet mentioned, “He wrote, “Do you guys know what 108 stands for?” The photo attached with the tweet carries an outline of a quad rear camera module as well. It can be safely speculated that the Realme 8 series could carry quad rear cameras, headline by a 108-megapixel primary sensor.”

Get ready to take the next leap in camera and photography. Can’t wait to tell you more about this breakthrough in our Camera Innovation Event, Leap to 108MP. Tune in on 2nd March! https://t.co/OcRFQM5XxN pic.twitter.com/mPw4rhorQK — Madhav FutureX (@MadhavSheth1) February 26, 2021

With the upcoming Realme 8 series, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer is said to take on the likes of the upcoming Redmi Note 10 series.

Ahead of the launch event, Xiaomi confirmed that the Redmi Note 10 series will come packed with a 108-megapixel primary rear camera. Rumours suggest that under the series there could be the Redmi Note 10, the Redmi Note 10 Pro, and the Redmi Note 10 Pro. The Pro model is tipped to pack the 108-megapixel image sensor.

Realme under its upcoming Realme 8 series could unveil the Realme 8 and Realme 8 Pro. It will likely be the Pro model that will sport a 108-megapixel primary rear sensor. The smartphone series will succeed the Realme 7 series, which launched last year.

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer doesn’t seem to rest anytime soon. The smartphone manufacturer recently launched the Realm Narzo 30 series including the Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G and the Realme Narzo 30A. The company previously revealed that most of the phones they launch this year will offer 5G support.

We don’t have any further details about the Realme 8 series yet.