Realme's 108MP camera event: Realme 8 series launch date could be announced?

Later today, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer Realme will host a 108-megapixel camera innovation event. The event will begin at 3PM IST. Interested consumers will be able to watch the camera event on Realme’s official YouTube channel and social media accounts including Twitter and Facebook. Also Read - Realme GT 5G to get Super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate

Realme announced the 108-megapixel camera event soon after Xiaomi announced that the Redmi Note 10 series will come with 108-megapixel camera. It is said that the top-end model of the Redmi Note, most likely the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, will pack the 108-megapixel primary rear camera while the Redmi Note and the Note 10 Pro could offer different and affordable camera sensors. Also Read - Realme 108MP camera event on March 2: Realme 8 series could launch soon

Realme aims to take on Xiaomi’s Redmi Note

At the Realme event today, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer could also announce the coming of the Realme 8 series. We also expect the smartphone manufacturer to reveal the launch date of the Realme 8 series, which will succeed the Realme 7 series from last year. Also Read - Realme 8 officially teased to arrive in India as company's first with 108MP camera

With the upcoming Realme 8 series, the company could aim to take on the likes of the soon-to-be-launched Redmi Note 10 series. Currently, we don’t have any specific details about the Realme 8 series that could include the Realme 8 and the Realme 8 Pro.

The smartphone manufacturer recently launched the Narzo 30 series including the Narzo 30A and the Narzo 30 Pro. The Pro model comes with 5G support and we expect the same for the Realme 8 Pro as well.

The brand previously confirmed that this year it will focus at offering 5G smartphones in every price segment. The company also focuses at offering more and more smart home and life products including wireless earbuds, among others.

Realme India head Madhav Sheth confirmed to BGR India in a past interview that the company is also exploring to get into the laptop space similar to its rival Xiaomi. We witnessed the launch of a few Mi Notebook models in the country last year. Xiaomi is expected to bring more such devices for Indian consumers in the upcoming months.

Meanwhile, Realme is all set to launch the Realme GT 5G on March 4, on the same day when the Redmi Note 10 series will go official globally.