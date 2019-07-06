Realme 2 Android Pie-based ColorOS 6 stable update rolling out

Last month, Realme rolled out Android Pie-based ColorOS 6 beta update for the Realme 2. Now that the beta test is over, the company has started seeding the stable update for the Realme 2. The latest ColorOS 6 update also brings June 2019 Android security patch, alongside an improved default UI theme. It also upgrades the phone’s software to Android Pie. The new update is about 2GB in size and carries version number RMX1805EX_11_A.54.

As per Realme‘s official forum, the update adds features like notification icons to the Status Bar as well as an app drawer. It also brings support for navigation gestures and Riding mode. The latter helps keep distractions at bay by muting notifications. Furthermore, the update will also change the design of the notifications shade. It adds Realme Theme Store as a standalone app. The changelog also includes an updated User interface of AI Board.

The update is being rolled out via over-the-air, so it will hit the devices gradually. If Realme 2 users haven’t received a notification for the same, they can check in the phone’s Settings section. After Realme 2, the next smartphone that is expected to get the ColorOS 6 update is the Realme C2, as per the roadmap.

Realme 2 features, specifications

To recall, the Realme 2 smartphone was launched back in the year 2018. The device offers a 6.2-inch HD+ notched display that runs at a resolution of 720×1520 pixels. Under the hood is a 14nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 octa-core SoC. There is also a dual-camera setup at the back, which includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor. It is paired with a 2-megapixel sensor for depth sensing. Up front, there is an 8-megapixel sensor for selfies. The camera also supports AI beauty mode and bokeh mode.

Watch: Realme 3 First Look

The budget device is armed with a 4,320mAh battery. On the software side, the smartphone was launched with Android 8.1 Oreo with ColorOS UI on top. For security, the phone comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor as well as face unlock. Connectivity options include dual-SIM card slots, 4G LTE with VoLTE, Bluetooth, GPS and a micro-USB port. The Realme 2 comes in two variants – 3GB RAM with 32GB storage for Rs 9,499, and 4GB RAM with 64GB storage priced at Rs 10,990.

Features Realme 2 Price Rs 9,499 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC OS Android 8.1 Oreo-based ColorOS 5.1 Display 6.2-inch HD+, 19:9 aspect ratio-720×1520 pixels Internal Memory 3GB RAM + 32GB storage Rear Camera 12MP + 2MP Front Camera 8MP Battery 4,230mAh

Story Timeline