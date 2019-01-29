Realme 2 flash sale today at 12PM on Flipkart: Price, specifications

Realme 2 will be up for another flash sale today at 12:00PM on Flipkart. The successor to Realme 1 was launched last year in September. The former subsidiary of Chinese smartphone maker Oppo has been selling the device online through Flipkart and its own online store. The same is also available through Reliance Digital and MyJio stores in offline.

The Realme 2 was originally launched at a price of Rs 8,990, although after a recent price hike the smartphone priced went to Rs 9,499. It comes in two variants of 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage at Rs 9,499, while the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant costs Rs 10,990. Flipkart is running Axis Bank Buzz card offer of 5 percent discount on the Realme 2. Additionally, consumers can avail damage protection plan for Rs 299.

Realme 2: Specifications and Features

The Realme 2 comes with a 6.2-inch HD+ display with 720×1520 pixels resolution, and 19:9 aspect ratio along with that notch. Inside it packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC with octa-core CPU clocked at up to 1.8GHz. The handset includes a dedicated microSD card slot other than two Nano-SIM card slots. The storage can be expanded up to 256GB.

Watch Video: How Realme phones are made (Noida Factory Visit)

For cameras, the Realme 2 sports a dual-camera setup at the back with a 13-megapixel primary sensor, and a 2-megapixel secondary depth sensing camera. Realme has added an 8-megapixel camera on the front for selfies. The smartphone runs on a 4,230mAh battery while sporting Android 8.1 Oreo-based ColorOS 5.1 out-of-box. The device is available in three colors – Diamond Black, Diamond Blue, and Diamond Red.