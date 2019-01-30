comscore
  • Realme 2 now available on open sale on Flipkart: Price, specifications, features
Realme 2 now available on open sale on Flipkart: Price, specifications, features

The Realme 2 starts at Rs 9,490 for 3GB+32GB model.

  • Published: January 30, 2019 12:39 PM IST
You will not have to wait for another flash sale to purchase the Realme 2. The smartphone will now be available on open sale via Flipkart starting today. The Realme 2 was launched last year in September, and the company has been selling it through Flipkart via flash sales. Having said that, the company also sells Realme 2 through its own online store, as well as offline partners Reliance Digital and MyJio stores.

Realme, the former subsidiary of Chinese smartphone maker Oppo, had originally launched Realme 2 at a price of Rs 8,990. Later after a price hike the smartphone price went to Rs 9,499. At present, you’ll be able to purchase the 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage variant at Rs 9,499 on Flipkart, while the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant costs Rs 10,990.

Realme may soon ditch Oppo's ColorOS in favor of its own 'RealmeOS': Report

The e-commerce website is running Axis Bank Buzz card offer of 5 percent discount on the Realme 2. Additionally, consumers can avail 30-day Phone Exchange Plan at just Re 1 with the Realme 2. This plan allows users to get 90 percent exchange value on the Realme 2 under certain terms and conditions within one month of purchase.

Realme 2: Specifications and Features

The Realme 2 comes with a 6.2-inch HD+ display with 720×1520 pixels resolution, and 19:9 aspect ratio along with that notch. Inside it packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC with octa-core CPU clocked at up to 1.8GHz. The handset includes a dedicated microSD card slot other than two nano-SIM card slots. The storage can be expanded up to 256GB.

Watch Video: How Realme phones are made (Noida Factory Visit)

For cameras, the Realme 2 sports a dual-camera setup at the back with a 13-megapixel primary sensor, and a 2-megapixel secondary depth sensing camera. Realme has added an 8-megapixel camera on the front for selfies. The smartphone runs on a 4,230mAh battery while sporting Android 8.1 Oreo-based ColorOS 5.1 out-of-box. The device is available in three colors – Diamond Black, Diamond Blue, and Diamond Red.

