comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Realme 2 Pro Android Pie update pulled down due to bugs
News

Realme 2 Pro Android Pie update pulled down due to bugs

News

Realme has reportedly pulled down the Android Pie update for Realme 2 Pro released last month. The update caused a number of devices to get stuck in bootloop sequence.

  • Published: June 3, 2019 12:12 PM IST
realme 2 pro review main

Realme 2 Pro started receiving ColorOS 6 update based on Android 9 Pie last month. The update was promised at the end of last year, and Realme delivered on that promise. But it seems to have done so with poor implementation. The former sub-brand of Oppo seems to have released ColorOS 6 update for Realme 2 Pro with bugs instead of a bug free release that most users would have expected. The Realme 2 Pro was launched with ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo in September last year. The company had promised that all of its devices will be updated to Android Pie, and Realme 2 Pro is among the first to get the new version of ColorOS update.

If you are a Realme 2 Pro user then you won’t be able to download the update right away and the company has also pulled the device from a listing page that details software plans. It does seem like the ColorOS update for Realme 2 Pro is plagued with bugs and a number of users on the Realme community have also reported that they are experiencing issues. The most prominent one being the bootloop issue where the smartphone gets stuck in the bootloop sequence and fails to load the operating system. A number of users have shared screenshots of Realme 2 Pro getting stuck in the screen which shows the Realme logo.

Twitter users going by the handle AjayKaushik1022 and Navjot3333 posted photos of their Realme 2 Pro stuck on the startup screen for hours after getting ColorOS 6 update. Realme has acknowledged the issue and has even offered a temporary solution, which could result in you losing your data. If you have a Realme 2 Pro stuck at the logo then Realme suggests turning Off the device and then booting into recovery mode by pressing the power button and volume down key together for about five seconds.

Realme 2 Pro Android Pie update with ColorOS 6 UI rolling out

Also Read

Realme 2 Pro Android Pie update with ColorOS 6 UI rolling out

In this screen, use the volume button to move through choices and power button to make a selection. Once booted into recovery mode, select ‘Wipe data and enter the verification code, which is same as your lock screen password and then choose ‘Format Data’ and click ‘Ok’. Realme says these steps will make the smartphone restart and you can then try to restore your data if you have backed up before.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: June 3, 2019 12:12 PM IST

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy M40 full specifications leaked
News
Samsung Galaxy M40 full specifications leaked
Xiaomi patents in-display camera tech for smartphones

News

Xiaomi patents in-display camera tech for smartphones

Oppo F11 Pro, Oppo A5 price in India slashed

Deals

Oppo F11 Pro, Oppo A5 price in India slashed

Realme 3 Pro now available on open sale

News

Realme 3 Pro now available on open sale

Dish TV offers one month of service at no extra cost

News

Dish TV offers one month of service at no extra cost

Most Popular

Asus StudioBook W500 First Impressions

HP Ink Tank Wireless 419 review

Asus ZenBook 30 First Impressions

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S Review

Asus VivoBook S14 First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy M40 full specifications leaked

Xiaomi patents in-display camera tech for smartphones

Realme 3 Pro now available on open sale

Dish TV offers one month of service at no extra cost

15-year-old teen makes own AirPods for just $4

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Carl Pei speaks about the latest at OnePlus

UFS 3.0 could be OnePlus 7 Pro s best feature; here s why

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme 3 Pro now available on open sale

News

Realme 3 Pro now available on open sale
Best smartphones under Rs 20,000 in June 2019

News

Best smartphones under Rs 20,000 in June 2019
Best smartphones under Rs 15,000 in June 2019

News

Best smartphones under Rs 15,000 in June 2019
Best phones under Rs 10,000 to buy in June 2019

News

Best phones under Rs 10,000 to buy in June 2019
Realme 2 Pro starts receiving Android Pie based stable ColorOS 6 update

News

Realme 2 Pro starts receiving Android Pie based stable ColorOS 6 update

हिंदी समाचार

3,400mAh बैटरी के साथ आ सकता है Samsung Galaxy Note 10e, जानें क्या हो सकती है स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Galaxy A80 स्मार्टफोन को भारत में लॉन्च करने की तैयारी कर रहा है Samsung

Nokia 8.1 स्मार्टफोन पर मिल रहा है धमाकेदार डिस्काउंट, जानें क्या है ऑफर

Oppo A5 और F11 Pro की कीमत में हुई कटौती, जानें नई कीमत

Google ने आखिर क्यो भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम के कप्तान को कहां Sorry Kohli?

News

Samsung Galaxy M40 full specifications leaked
News
Samsung Galaxy M40 full specifications leaked
Xiaomi patents in-display camera tech for smartphones

News

Xiaomi patents in-display camera tech for smartphones
Realme 3 Pro now available on open sale

News

Realme 3 Pro now available on open sale
Dish TV offers one month of service at no extra cost

News

Dish TV offers one month of service at no extra cost
15-year-old teen makes own AirPods for just $4

News

15-year-old teen makes own AirPods for just $4