Realme 2 Pro Android Pie update with ColorOS 6 UI rolling out

Madhav Sheth, CEO of Realme Mobiles, announced about the update in a tweet today, noting that "update of ColorOS 6 and Android Pie is being rolled out in phased manner." The Realme 2 Pro stable ColorOS 6 update comes with build number RMX1801EX_11_A.20, includes Android security patch for May, 2019 and is 2.71GB in size.

  • Published: May 31, 2019 4:35 PM IST
Realme has started rolling out the stable ColorOS 6 update to all the Realme 2 Pro smartphones in India. The company had promised about the stable update earlier this month, during beta rollout. The stable ColorOS 6 based on Android 9 Pie is rolling out gradually, so it will take some time to reach everyone. Till then, interested users can download the update ZIP file from Realme website for manual update.

Madhav Sheth, CEO of Realme Mobiles, announced about the update in a tweet today, noting, “Update of ColorOS 6 and Android Pie is being rolled out in phased manner.” The Realme 2 Pro stable ColorOS 6 update comes with build number RMX1801EX_11_A.20, includes Android security patch for May, 2019 and is 2.71GB in size. It brings several new features including a new navigation gesture, Hal3 / Camera2 API support for the camera, Riding Mode, Realme App drawer, Theme Store, Chroma Boost Mode and more.

Realme 3 Pro vs Realme 2 Pro: Here’s whats different

Realme 3 Pro vs Realme 2 Pro: Here’s whats different

Following this update for Realme 2 Pro, as per previous timeline, the next inline release of ColorOS 6 beta will be for Realme 1 and Realme U1 on June 5. Realme 2 and Realme C1 are said to get ColorOS 6 beta on June 15. The company says the roll out will be in a phased manner and plans to transition from beta to stable release within 15 to 20 days.

Realme 2 Pro price in India, features, specifications

Launched in September 2018, the Realme 2 Pro initially came with Android 8.1 Oreo-based ColorOS 5.2. The smartphone was launched at a starting price of Rs 13,990, but after multiple price cut earlier this year, the phone is now available for Rs 10,990 for the base model with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage.

There are two more variants – 6GB RAM with 64GB storage which is now available for Rs 12,990, whereas the 8GB RAM variant with 128GB storage will now set you back by Rs 14,990. You can buy the smartphone online from Flipkart and Realme’s own online store, as well as select offline partnered stores.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: May 31, 2019 4:35 PM IST

