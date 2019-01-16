Realme 2 Pro bootloader unlocking is now official, company posts tutorial

The former Oppo subsidiary, Realme, in November confirmed that it’ll allow the bootloader of the Realme 2 pro and Realme 1 to be unlocked within the first quarter of 2019. While Realme 1 users might need to wait a a little, owners of the Realme 2 Pro can now unlock the bootloader starting January 15.

According to XDAdevelopers, members on the forum have posted that Realme 2 Pro owners are now able to unlock the bootloader of their devices. Realme’s official staff member on the Realme Forum has also posted official application and walkthrough tutorial of how to unlock the bootloader of the Realme 2 Pro, however, it’s not that simple.

The Realme 2 Pro bootloader unlocking method requires the traditional fastboot flashing unlock command to unlock it. All you need is to first sideload an APK file, and submit an application for the bootloader to be unlocked. Once submission is done, you should be able to proceed with the unlock process within “approximately 1 hour”, noted report.

Realme, on its forum, has warned 2 Pro users that some functions may not operate properly after the bootloader unlock because of third-party firmware, such as the photo-taking function of the camera. Also, your personal and confidential information on the phone may get leaked.

Watch Video: How Realme phones are made (Noida Factory Visit)

With this move, it’s clear that Realme is positioning itself as a developer-friendly Android OEM. Unlocking the bootloaders will allow developers to come up custom ROMs, mods, and even camera ports for Realme devices. The company has launched five smartphones in India so far – Realme 1, Realme C1, Realme 2, Realme 2 Pro, and the Realme U1. It’s quite possible that the company may allow bootloader unlocking for its other smartphones as well.