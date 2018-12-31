Realme 2 Pro, Realme C1, Realme 2 starts receiving stable ColorOS 5.2 OTA update

Realme has started rolling out the ColorOS 5.2 update to Realme 2 along with the Realme 1, Realme C1 and Realme 2 Pro smartphones. The company has announced the update via its official forum and will be rolling out an over-the-air (OTA) update. Notably, the update is being pushed in a phased manner with a select number of units getting the update first and others might receive over the coming days.

To begin with, the new update brings several new improvements and fine features for the Realme 2 Pro. Its build number is RMX1801EX_11.A.13. Users will witness a new Screen Battery Optimization mode, that will “dynamically adjusts the screen contrast and brightness for balanced image quality with lower power consumption – except in Camera and Gallery apps. Balance Mode increases overall battery endurance by approximately 5 percent, and Strong Mode should increase it by approximately 10 percent. Due to different usage conditions, actual results may vary,” Realme said.

The company has also added a reboot option and has optimized reminders when other modes such as Developer Options, Accessibility Mode and Device Manager are on. The smartphone offers Slow Motion mode too. Users also get a new material design for icons. Additionally, the smartphone also gets the latest December security patch. Realme 2 Pro can head over to the update section in the settings menu to check if they have received the latest update.

Speaking of the Realme 2 and Realme C1, the ColorOS 5.2 update brings the same features such as a single swipe gesture to dismiss a notification, reboot option in the shutdown interface, optimized reminders. It has also improved frequency for a touchscreen. Realme has added a headset icon in the status bar as well as a Smart Bar for quicker app boots and multitasking. With the build number RMX1805EX_11.A.21, the Realme 2 and Realme C1 also offers the latest December security patch.

Lastly, the Realme 1 ColorOS 5.2 update carries the build number CPH1861EX_11.A.27 and includes December’s Android security patch. The update also enables users to add author watermark to their snaps. Additionally, users might also witness theese three features – optimized bokeh on the front camera, ongoing notification in various modes, and disabled yellow status bar blinking, in the final version. Besides, all the other Realme devices are scheduled to get the latest Android Pie in Q1 or Q2, 2019.