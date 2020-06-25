Realme 2 Pro receives stable Android 10 update with new UI

Realme has started releasing the Android 10 based update for Realme 2 Pro smartphone. Along with this, Realme UI will also be available on this device now. They pointed out the update is releasing in a phased manner. This means all users will have to wait for a day or two to get the new version. If there is no critical bug in the update, it will be released to all devices immediately. This update has been released under firmware version RMX1801EX_11.F.07 by the company. Also Read - Realme X3, X3 SuperZoom launched in India starting at Rs 24,999

To get the new update, you can head over to Settings – System update to check if there’s a new notification. With this new update, users get new features like UI design, new live and artistic wallpaper, navigation gestures. In addition to this, they get focus mode, floating window, optimize game space, random MAC address generator, optimize UI etc. Also Read - Realme Buds Q launched in India for Rs 1,999; check details

Realme had announced Early Access of the Realme UI for the 2 Pro smartphone users last month. They specifically noted that the early access version could have uncertain impact the phone. And some third-party application versions might not work with Android 10. Also Read - Samsung offers Android 10 update to Galaxy Tab S4

It’s good to see Realme proactively updating all its devices to the new software version. With Android 10 and the new UI, users will experience better performance and improved battery life among others.

Realme 2 Pro specifications

The Realme 2 Pro features a 6.3-inch IPS LCD screen with FHD+ (1080×2340 pixels) resolution and a display notch. The smartphone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC along with Adreno 512 GPU. The device also comes with a fingerprint scanner at the back along with a 3,500mAh battery with 10W charging support.

The device sports a dual-camera setup at the back with a 16-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The front comes with a 16-megapixel camera sensor with f/2.0 aperture for quality selfies.

