  Realme 2 Pro to get ColorOS 6 beta based on Android Pie on May 15, other devices to follow
Realme 2 Pro to get ColorOS 6 beta based on Android Pie on May 15, other devices to follow

Realme has confirmed that Realme 2 Pro will be updated to ColorOS 6 beta based on Android Pie on May 15. The update will be followed by other devices in the lineup.

  Published: April 29, 2019 12:30 PM IST
Realme 3 Pro, the performance version of Realme 3 smartphone, goes on sale online for the first time today via Flipkart. Now, the company has revealed the timeline for the release of ColorOS 6 based on Android Pie, which is currently available only on Realme 3 and Realme 3 Pro. The former sub-brand of Oppo plans to release the update first for Realme 2 Pro and will gradually extend the update to devices such as Realme 1, Realme U1, Realme 2 and Realme C1. The update has been promised by the company for sometime now and will mark nearly a year since Google made Android Pie available via AOSP to its partners.

Madhav Sheth, CEO of Realme Mobiles, announced in a tweet that Realme 2 Pro will be the first smartphone to get the update. He confirmed that ColorOS 6 beta update based on Android Pie will be released first for Realme 2 Pro on May 15. The update will also bring support for HAL3 (Hardware Abstract Layer) for improved targeting of camera hardware. The update will be followed by release of ColorOS 6 beta for Realme 1 and Realme U1 on June 5. Realme 2 and Realme C1 are said to get ColorOS 6 beta on June 15. The company says the roll out will be in a phased manner and plans to transition from beta to stable release within 15 to 20 days.

The ColorOS 6 update based on Android Pie is available only on a handful of Oppo smartphones and Realme devices. The announcement regarding roll out of Android Pie for Realme phones comes amidst the fact that Google has not updated the Android Distribution Dashboard for over six months now. The lack of update has made it difficult to understand the reach of Android Pie on over 2 billion active devices.

Realme, which is estimated to have sold over 6 million smartphones, since entering the Indian market more than nine months back, could give a boost to Android Pie’s market share by releasing the update to the above-mentioned devices. It needs to be seen whether Realme sticks to the timeline shared by its CEO and in the past, Android OEMs have struggled to stay true to their words when it comes to releasing software updates on time.

  Published Date: April 29, 2019 12:30 PM IST

