  • Realme 2 Pro update brings January 2020 security patch, dark mode and more
Realme 2 Pro update brings January 2020 security patch, dark mode and more

The Realme 2 Pro has started receiving a new software update in India. It brings the latest Android security patch and more.

  • Published: January 9, 2020 5:28 PM IST
Chinese smartphone maker, Realme, is pushing a new software update for the Realme 2 Pro device in India. The update brings the latest January 2020 Android security patch, along with some new features.

The new update bumps up the software version to RMX1801EX_11_C.26, and the firmware is about 2.71GB in size. The new update is based on Color OS 6.0 UI on top of Android 9 Pie Build, GSMArena reports. The Realme 2 Pro update adds a Dark Mode toggle in the notification panel. There’s also a flash on call feature and a click the blank area to go back in the launcher from a recent task interface.

The January 2020 security patch on the device further includes a fix for a severe vulnerability. One of these enabled a local malicious application to bypass user interaction requirements to gain access to additional permissions. The update also fixes an exploit that could have lead to remote information exposure of the device.

Realme will roll out the OTA update in phases. Hence, it may take a while before reaching all Realme 2 Pro smartphones gradually. Users will get a notification to download the update. You can also check the update by going to Settings -> About Phone -> System update. The company is likely to roll out this January 2020 security patch to more Realme devices in the coming weeks.

Realme 2 Pro features, specifications

The Realme 2 Pro features a 6.3-inch IPS LCD screen with FHD+ (1080×2340 pixels) resolution and a display notch. The smartphone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC along with Adreno 512 GPU. The device also comes with a fingerprint scanner on the back along with a 3,500mAh battery with 10W charging support.

The device sports a dual-camera setup at the back with a 16-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The front comes with a 16-megapixel camera sensor with an f/2.0 aperture.

  Published Date: January 9, 2020 5:28 PM IST

