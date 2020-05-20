Realme 2 Pro users to get Early Access to Android 10-based Realme UI

Realme has announced Early Access of the Android 10-based Realme UI for the Realme 2 Pro smartphone users. The stable Realme UI update for the handsets is slated to roll out in June. But users can try the Realme UI in this Early Access ahead of the stable roll out. Also Read - Realme X50 Pro Player Edition में मिलेंगे कई नए फीचर, इस तारीख को होगा लॉन्च

Essentially, Realme will roll out the Realme UI to limited users of Realme 2 Pro before anyone else. To get started, they need to apply for the early access version in software update interface, Realme noted it on its community forum. Also Read - Realme Watch 1.4-इंच डिस्प्ले, एक्टिविटी ट्रेकिंग फीचर्स के साथ 25 मई को भारत में होगी लॉन्च

“Realme UI update for Realme 2 Pro is almost here. As a Realme Community member, we are giving you the chance to experience it first,” added blog. Also Read - Realme X3 SuperZoom की लाइव इमेज और स्पेसिफिकेशंस लीक, 25 मई को होगा लॉन्च

The company notes that once a user has updated to Realme UI, they can’t go back to the current version(RMX1801EX_11.C.31) or any previous version. The early access update can be applied through Settings -> Software Update -> Tap on the settings icon on the top right corner -> Trial version -> Submit details and Apply now. (First reported by FoneArena).

It is specifically noted that the early access version may have uncertain impacts on your Realme 2 Pro. There may be some third-party application versions that aren’t compatible with Android 10. Therefore, it is recommended to update all your applications to the latest version in the Play Store before updating the open beta version.

“Due to uncertain factors such as network communication and strategy adjustment, it is impossible to guarantee that the Realme fan will receive a 100 percent absolute priority to receive the update. In case the update is not received, we request you to wait for the official release,” says Realme.

Since the update size is huge, users need to ensure that available phone storage is more than 5GB. Otherwise there will be a risk of update failure. Also, you phone can’t be rooted to get the early access update.

