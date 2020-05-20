comscore Realme 2 Pro users to get Early Access to Android 10-based Realme UI
  • Home
  • News
  • Realme 2 Pro users can now get Early Access to Android 10-based Realme UI
News

Realme 2 Pro users can now get Early Access to Android 10-based Realme UI

News

Realme will roll out the Realme UI to limited users of Realme 2 Pro before anyone else. To get started, they need to apply for the early access version in software update interface.

  • Published: May 20, 2020 1:14 PM IST
realme-2-Pro-realme-UI-early-access

Realme has announced Early Access of the Android 10-based Realme UI for the Realme 2 Pro smartphone users. The stable Realme UI update for the handsets is slated to roll out in June. But users can try the Realme UI in this Early Access ahead of the stable roll out. Also Read - Realme X50 Pro Player Edition में मिलेंगे कई नए फीचर, इस तारीख को होगा लॉन्च

Essentially, Realme will roll out the Realme UI to limited users of Realme 2 Pro before anyone else. To get started, they need to apply for the early access version in software update interface, Realme noted it on its community forum. Also Read - Realme Watch 1.4-इंच डिस्प्ले, एक्टिविटी ट्रेकिंग फीचर्स के साथ 25 मई को भारत में होगी लॉन्च

“Realme UI update for Realme 2 Pro is almost here. As a Realme Community member, we are giving you the chance to experience it first,” added blog. Also Read - Realme X3 SuperZoom की लाइव इमेज और स्पेसिफिकेशंस लीक, 25 मई को होगा लॉन्च

The company notes that once a user has updated to Realme UI, they can’t go back to the current version(RMX1801EX_11.C.31) or any previous version. The early access update can be applied through Settings -> Software Update -> Tap on the settings icon on the top right corner -> Trial version -> Submit details and Apply now. (First reported by FoneArena).

It is specifically noted that the early access version may have uncertain impacts on your Realme 2 Pro. There may be some third-party application versions that aren’t compatible with Android 10. Therefore, it is recommended to update all your applications to the latest version in the Play Store before updating the open beta version.

Watch Video: Top 5 apps providing free services during coronavirus pandemic

“Due to uncertain factors such as network communication and strategy adjustment, it is impossible to guarantee that the Realme fan will receive a 100 percent absolute priority to receive the update. In case the update is not received, we request you to wait for the official release,” says Realme.

Since the update size is huge, users need to ensure that available phone storage is more than 5GB. Otherwise there will be a risk of update failure. Also, you phone can’t be rooted to get the early access update.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: May 20, 2020 1:14 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Realme 2 Pro

Realme 2 Pro

5

10990

Android 8.1 Oreo OS
Snapdragon 660 octa-core SoC
16MP + 2MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Realme 2 Pro users to get Early Access to Android 10-based Realme UI
News
Realme 2 Pro users to get Early Access to Android 10-based Realme UI
Xiaomi Redmi 10X listed on e-commerce site JD.com: All you need to know

News

Xiaomi Redmi 10X listed on e-commerce site JD.com: All you need to know

MIUI 12 Camera Magic Clone feature comes to Chinese beta builds

News

MIUI 12 Camera Magic Clone feature comes to Chinese beta builds

OnePlus 8 Pro's color filter camera won't be disabled outside of China

News

OnePlus 8 Pro's color filter camera won't be disabled outside of China

LG Stylo 6 with 6.8-inch FHD+ display launched

News

LG Stylo 6 with 6.8-inch FHD+ display launched

Most Popular

Xiaomi Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Review

Realme Narzo 10 Review

Vivo V19 Review

Gears Tactics Review: Ideal way to expand a franchise

Realme 6 Pro Review

Realme X3 SuperZoom tipped to launch on May 26 in Europe

Realme 2 Pro users to get Early Access to Android 10-based Realme UI

Xiaomi Redmi 10X listed on e-commerce site JD.com: All you need to know

MIUI 12 Camera Magic Clone feature comes to Chinese beta builds

OnePlus 8 Pro's color filter camera won't be disabled outside of China

What is Jio Platforms?

5G: Indian consumers willing to pay 15 percent premium

WhatsApp in 2020: How social messaging app evolved amidst pandemic

Indians are spending more time using 4G during lockdown

National Technology Day 2020: Why is it celebrated on May 11

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme X3 SuperZoom tipped to launch on May 26 in Europe

News

Realme X3 SuperZoom tipped to launch on May 26 in Europe
Realme 2 Pro users to get Early Access to Android 10-based Realme UI

News

Realme 2 Pro users to get Early Access to Android 10-based Realme UI
Best Realme 4G Smartphone to buy in 2020

Top Products

Best Realme 4G Smartphone to buy in 2020
Best phone to play high-end games in 2020

Top Products

Best phone to play high-end games in 2020
Best Phone with Big Screen to buy in 2020

Top Products

Best Phone with Big Screen to buy in 2020

हिंदी समाचार

रियलमी लॉन्च करने वाली है दमदार स्मार्टफोन, मिलेंगे कई नए फीचर

LG Stylo 6 स्मार्टफोन हुआ लॉन्च, जानिए कीमत और फीचर्स

Realme Watch 1.4-इंच डिस्प्ले, एक्टिविटी ट्रेकिंग फीचर्स के साथ 25 मई को भारत में होगी लॉन्च

Airtel ने पेश किया 251 रुपये का डाटा वाउचर, मिलेगा 50GB डाटा

Xiaomi यूजर्स के लिए खुशखबरी : MIUI 12 बेहतरी प्राइवेसी, Dark Mode और मल्टी टास्किंग के साथ लॉन्च

Latest Videos

Realme Narzo 10 Review: Expanding options in the budget segment

Reviews

Realme Narzo 10 Review: Expanding options in the budget segment
Realme Narzo 10, Vivo V19, Poco F2 Pro, Huawei Freebuds 3 launch, Google's loss, GTA 5 free and more: Weekly Tech News Roundup

News

Realme Narzo 10, Vivo V19, Poco F2 Pro, Huawei Freebuds 3 launch, Google's loss, GTA 5 free and more: Weekly Tech News Roundup
Poco F2 Pro 5G: Top five features

News

Poco F2 Pro 5G: Top five features
Xiaomi Mi 10 5G, Mi Box 4K, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: 3 Big Takeaways

Features

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G, Mi Box 4K, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2: 3 Big Takeaways

News

Realme X3 SuperZoom tipped to launch on May 26 in Europe
News
Realme X3 SuperZoom tipped to launch on May 26 in Europe
Realme 2 Pro users to get Early Access to Android 10-based Realme UI

News

Realme 2 Pro users to get Early Access to Android 10-based Realme UI
Xiaomi Redmi 10X listed on e-commerce site JD.com: All you need to know

News

Xiaomi Redmi 10X listed on e-commerce site JD.com: All you need to know
MIUI 12 Camera Magic Clone feature comes to Chinese beta builds

News

MIUI 12 Camera Magic Clone feature comes to Chinese beta builds
OnePlus 8 Pro's color filter camera won't be disabled outside of China

News

OnePlus 8 Pro's color filter camera won't be disabled outside of China