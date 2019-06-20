Realme 2, Realme C1 Android Pie beta with ColorOS 6 now available

Good news for Realme 2 and Realme C1 users. As promised, Realme has now released the Android 9 Pie beta update with ColorOS 6 skin for two of its popular smartphones. Realme 2 and Realme C1 users who want to try out the new OS before its official release can visit Realme forums and give it a try.
How to get Realme 2, Realme C1 Android Pie beta
Users will need to enroll for the beta update first. As there are limited spots available, you’ll need to be quick. On the Realme Forums, you will find Google Form links for Realme 2 and Realme C1 Android Pie beta. Click on the link of your respective device and enter the details.
You will need to give your email ID and your Realme phone IMEI number. You’ll also need to give your Realme community user name. Once the form is filled, and your beta enrollment is accepted, you’ll receive the update via OTA.
Android Pie beta features
The Android 9 Pie beta with ColorOS 6 brings a bunch of features. Realme has listed them as follows.
System
Notification icons in the status bar
A new navigation gesture
App drawer to ColorOS launcher
Added Riding Mode
Android Security Patch Level: June 5th, 2019
User Interface
UI of the notification panel updated
UI of AI Board updated
Updated default theme
Applications
Added realme Theme Store
Do note, as this is a beta update, it will have its own share of bugs. You may experience random reboots, app crashes and so on. We would advise not to install the beta update on a phone that is your primary device. Realme has promised that the official update will be released in about three weeks.
|Features
|Realme 2
|Realme C1
|Price
|8990
|6999
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC
|Snapdragon 450 octa-core SoC
|OS
|Android 8.1 Oreo-based ColorOS 5.1
|Android 8.1 Oreo
|Display
|6.2-inch HD+, 19:9 aspect ratio-720×1520 pixels
|6.2-inch HD+, 19.5:9 aspect ratio-1440 x 720
|Internal Memory
|3GB RAM + 32GB storage
|2GB RAM with 16GB internal storage
|Rear Camera
|12MP + 2MP
|13M + 2MP
|Front Camera
|8MP
|5MP
|Battery
|4,230mAh
|4,230mAh
