Realme 2 to go on sale today at 12PM via Flipkart: Price, specifications, features

Former Oppo sub-brand Realme has been making waves in the industry of late, but still depends strongly on some of its older devices which represent it in more affordable price segments. One of these is the Realme 2, which was launched in September this year. The smartphone is set to go on sale today December 18 at 12 noon on Flipkart, with both of its variants on sale.

The Realme 2 is available in two variants, with the affordable 3GB RAM / 32GB storage option priced at Rs 9,499, and the higher 4GB RAM / 64GB storage option priced at Rs 10,990. The phone is among the most affordable devices with its specifications, and represents the company’s sub-Rs 10,000 range. Realme does have other devices in the segment as well, with its strategy intended to capture as much market share in the affordable segment.

Realme 2: Specifications and Features

The Realme 2 features a 6.2-inch display with HD+ resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels. It has a wide notch at the top, which the company says was one of the most requested features. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 chipset clocked at 1.8GHz coupled with Adreno 506 GPU for graphics. There is 3GB or 4GB of RAM and 32GB or 64GB internal storage.

WATCH: How Realme phones are made

The Realme 2 comes equipped with a dual-camera setup at the back. You get a combination of a 13-megapixel and 2-megapixel setup at the rear with the primary sensor having f/2.2 aperture and the secondary sensor capturing depth information. The Realme 2 also has an 8-megapixel shooter upfront with f/2.2 aperture and support for 1080p video recording and a 4,230mAh battery.