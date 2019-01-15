comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Realme 2 goes on sale via Flipkart: Price, features, specifications
News

Realme 2 goes on sale via Flipkart: Price, features, specifications

News

The pocket-friendly device comes under Realme's sub-Rs 10,000 price bracket.

  • Published: January 15, 2019 12:20 PM IST
realme-2-first-impressions-back-1

Realme 2, which was launched back in September 2018, has gone on sale today via Flipkart. The pocket-friendly device fall in the company’s sub-Rs 10,000 bracket. The smartphone comes in two variants, including a 3GB RAM/32GB storage, which is priced at Rs 9,499, and the 4GB/64GB configuration for Rs 10,990.

The Realme 2 packs a 6.2-inch HD+ resolution display. Realme has incorporated a wide notch, which was one of the most requested features, as per the company. It is powered by a 1.8GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 chipset under the hood. The chipset is backed by Adreno 506 GPU for graphics. The device comes with up to 4GB of RAM, and up to 64GB of internal storage. It is fueled by a 4,230mAh battery.

The Realme 2 offers a dual-camera system at the back. The setup packs a 13-megapixel sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor with the primary sensor having an f/2.2 aperture. The secondary sensor helps capture depth. For selfies, there is an 8-megapixel shooter with an f/2.2 aperture. It offers support for 1080p video recording.

Watch: How Realme phones are made

Apart from the weekly sales, the company is also said to be planning to open exclusive experience stores in India. Reports suggest that Realme could open the store in the second half of 2019, and unveil the sequel to the Realme 2 in the first quarter (Q1, 2019). The reason behind opening the exclusive offline stores is due to a new FDI policy in place from February 1, where no company will be able to sell more than 25 percent of their devices exclusively via e-commerce platforms.

You Might be Interested

Realme 2

Realme 2

5

8990

Android 8.1 Oreo-based ColorOS 5.1
Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC
12MP + 2MP
  • Published Date: January 15, 2019 12:20 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy M20 leak hints at dual cameras, USB-Type C, NFC and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung to launch 3 new Galaxy A-series devices with in-display fingerprint sensor: Report
thumb-img
News
LG V40 ThinQ India launch expected soon, to be Amazon exclusive
thumb-img
News
Xiaomi targets 1 million Redmi Note 7 sales by January end

Most Popular

Micromax Infinity N12 Review

Microsoft Surface Go Review

Huawei Y9 (2019) Hands-on and First Impressions

Honor 10 Lite Hands-On and First Impressions

Saregama Carvaan Gold Review

Honor 10 Lite launched in India, prices start at Rs 13,999

Realme 2 goes on sale via Flipkart: Price, features, specifications

Samsung Galaxy A50 receives Wi-Fi certification; expected to launch soon

Samsung Galaxy M20 leak hints at dual cameras, USB-Type C, NFC and more

Xiaomi Mijia Laser Projector TV launched

CES 2019 guide: Event schedule, timings and what to expect

BGR India's best flagship smartphones of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Best mobile games of the year

BGR India's Best Reads of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Most innovative smartphones of the year

Related Topics

Related Stories

Honor 10 Lite launched in India, prices start at Rs 13,999

News

Honor 10 Lite launched in India, prices start at Rs 13,999
Realme 2 goes on sale via Flipkart: Price, features, specifications

News

Realme 2 goes on sale via Flipkart: Price, features, specifications
Flipkart Republic Day Sale announced, starts from January 20

Deals

Flipkart Republic Day Sale announced, starts from January 20
Honor 10 Lite India launch LIVE updates

News

Honor 10 Lite India launch LIVE updates
Flipkart co-founder Sachin Bansal invests Rs 150 crore in Ola

News

Flipkart co-founder Sachin Bansal invests Rs 150 crore in Ola

हिंदी समाचार

शाओमी ने लॉन्च किया Mijia Laser Projector TV, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स

Honor View 20 अमेजन पर हुआ प्री-ऑर्डर के लिए हुआ उपलब्ध, फ्री मिल रहे हैं 3 हजार के ईयरफोन

Realme 2 आज दोपहर 12 बजे सेल के लिए होगा उपलब्ध, जानें कीमत और ऑफर्स

LG V40 ThinQ भारत में जल्द हो सकता है लॉन्च, होगा अमेजन एक्सक्लूसिव

Huami ने भारत में लॉन्च की Amazfit Verge स्मार्टवॉच, फोन की तरह कर सकते हैं कॉल

News

Honor 10 Lite launched in India, prices start at Rs 13,999
News
Honor 10 Lite launched in India, prices start at Rs 13,999
Realme 2 goes on sale via Flipkart: Price, features, specifications

News

Realme 2 goes on sale via Flipkart: Price, features, specifications
Samsung Galaxy A50 receives Wi-Fi certification; expected to launch soon

News

Samsung Galaxy A50 receives Wi-Fi certification; expected to launch soon
Samsung Galaxy M20 leak hints at dual cameras, USB-Type C, NFC and more

News

Samsung Galaxy M20 leak hints at dual cameras, USB-Type C, NFC and more
Xiaomi Mijia Laser Projector TV launched

News

Xiaomi Mijia Laser Projector TV launched