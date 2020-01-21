Realme is rolling out a new software update for its Realme 2 smartphone. The latest software update for the device brings the January 2020 Android security patch along with some known bug fixes and overall system stability to the device. The update is reportedly rolling out to the Realme 2 devices in the Asian region.

The latest update carries the software version number RMX1805EX_11_A.63, and is about 2.06GB in size, RealmeUpdates reports. It brings the usual bug fixes and security enhancements with January 2020 security patch. The update also details improving the overall system stability of the device.

Realme is rolling out the new update via OTA (Over The Air) in a staged manner, so it could take a while before reaching all Realme 2 units. Users will receive a push notification for installing the firmware. Alternatively, the update can also be checked by going to Settings -> Software Update menu.

As per the changelog, the Realme 2 latest update includes improvements to the smartphone’s device stability, some known bug fixes, and further performance upgrades. The latest January 2020 security patch also fixes a critical security vulnerability. This flaw could allow a local malicious application to bypass user interaction requirements to gain access to additional permissions. The update also fixes an exploit that could have led to remote information exposure of the device.

Realme 2 features, specifications

The Realme 2 flaunts a 6.2-inch IPS LCD screen with HD+ (720×1520 pixels) resolution and an 19:9 aspect ratio. The device also features a dual-camera setup at the back that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

The Realme 2 has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC and Adreno 506 GPU. It packs a 4,230mAh battery with 10W charging support. In connectivity, the smartphone supports Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, 4G LTE and, MicroUSB 2.0 port for charging.

