comscore Realme 2 update rolls out with latest security patch | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Realme 2 update rolling out with January 2020 security patch onboard
News

Realme 2 update rolling out with January 2020 security patch onboard

News

The latest Realme 2 update fixes a critical security vulnerability that could have enabled a local malicious application.

  • Published: January 21, 2020 3:25 PM IST
realme 2 pro review logo

Realme is rolling out a new software update for its Realme 2 smartphone. The latest software update for the device brings the January 2020 Android security patch along with some known bug fixes and overall system stability to the device. The update is reportedly rolling out to the Realme 2 devices in the Asian region.

Related Stories


The latest update carries the software version number RMX1805EX_11_A.63, and is about 2.06GB in size, RealmeUpdates reports. It brings the usual bug fixes and security enhancements with January 2020 security patch. The update also details improving the overall system stability of the device.

Realme is rolling out the new update via OTA (Over The Air) in a staged manner, so it could take a while before reaching all Realme 2 units. Users will receive a push notification for installing the firmware. Alternatively, the update can also be checked by going to Settings -> Software Update menu.

As per the changelog, the Realme 2 latest update includes improvements to the smartphone’s device stability, some known bug fixes, and further performance upgrades. The latest January 2020 security patch also fixes a critical security vulnerability. This flaw could allow a local malicious application to bypass user interaction requirements to gain access to additional permissions. The update also fixes an exploit that could have led to remote information exposure of the device.

Realme 2 features, specifications

The Realme 2 flaunts a 6.2-inch IPS LCD screen with HD+ (720×1520 pixels) resolution and an 19:9 aspect ratio. The device also features a dual-camera setup at the back that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

The Realme 2 has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC and Adreno 506 GPU. It packs a 4,230mAh battery with 10W charging support. In connectivity, the smartphone supports Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, 4G LTE and, MicroUSB 2.0 port for charging.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: January 21, 2020 3:25 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Realme 2

Realme 2

5

9499

Android 8.1 Oreo-based ColorOS 5.1
Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC
12MP + 2MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know

Editor's Pick

Huawei Nova 5T Android 10-based update rolls out
News
Huawei Nova 5T Android 10-based update rolls out
FASTag Fraud: Scamsters dupe Bengaluru man of Rs 50,000

News

FASTag Fraud: Scamsters dupe Bengaluru man of Rs 50,000

Xiaomi Mi Router 4C launched in India for Rs 999

News

Xiaomi Mi Router 4C launched in India for Rs 999

Fortnite now runs at 120 frames per second on Apple iPad Pro

Gaming

Fortnite now runs at 120 frames per second on Apple iPad Pro

Xiaomi to launch phones with new Snapdragon chips

News

Xiaomi to launch phones with new Snapdragon chips

Most Popular

Tecno Spark Go Plus Review

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 4G Review

Oppo F15 First Impressions

Xiaomi Mi MIX Alpha First Impressions

Honor 9X First Impressions

Realme loses market share after festive season sales: Report

Huawei Nova 5T Android 10-based update rolls out

FASTag Fraud: Scamsters dupe Bengaluru man of Rs 50,000

Xiaomi Mi Router 4C launched in India for Rs 999

Xiaomi to launch phones with new Snapdragon chips

Realme UI First Impressions

Realme UI: A look at new features

5 WhatsApp tips and tricks you should know

Best laptops launched at CES 2020

Apple Store could be a gateway to coding in India

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme loses market share after festive season sales: Report

News

Realme loses market share after festive season sales: Report
Huawei Nova 5T Android 10-based update rolls out

News

Huawei Nova 5T Android 10-based update rolls out
Realme 5 Pro update rolling out

News

Realme 5 Pro update rolling out
Realme 2 update rolling out

News

Realme 2 update rolling out
Xiaomi Redmi takes on Realme; calls it a CopyCat brand

News

Xiaomi Redmi takes on Realme; calls it a CopyCat brand

हिंदी समाचार

टेलीकॉम कंपनियां फिर से दे सकती हैं यूजर्स को झटका, 30 प्रतिशत तक महंगे हो सकते हैं मोबाइल टैरिफ

वोडाफोन ने 997 रुपये का लॉन्ग टर्म प्रीपेड प्लान 180 दिनों की वैलिडिटी के साथ किया लॉन्च, जानें बेनिफिट्स

Sony PlayStation 5 लेकर सामने आई नई जानकारी, अगले महीने हो सकता है लॉन्च

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite स्मार्टफोन भारत में 38,999 रुपये की कीमत में हुआ लॉन्च

Samsung Republic Day Sale : स्मार्टफोन, स्मार्ट टीवी और इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स पर मिल रहा है धमाकेदार डिस्काउंट

News

Realme loses market share after festive season sales: Report
News
Realme loses market share after festive season sales: Report
Huawei Nova 5T Android 10-based update rolls out

News

Huawei Nova 5T Android 10-based update rolls out
FASTag Fraud: Scamsters dupe Bengaluru man of Rs 50,000

News

FASTag Fraud: Scamsters dupe Bengaluru man of Rs 50,000
Xiaomi Mi Router 4C launched in India for Rs 999

News

Xiaomi Mi Router 4C launched in India for Rs 999
Xiaomi to launch phones with new Snapdragon chips

News

Xiaomi to launch phones with new Snapdragon chips