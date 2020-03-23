comscore Realme 3, 3i receive VoWiFi support; 3 Pro gets March patch | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Realme 3 and 3i get a new update with VoWiFi support on Airtel and Jio; 3 Pro gets March patch
News

Realme 3 and 3i get a new update with VoWiFi support on Airtel and Jio; 3 Pro gets March patch

News

These updates come months after Realme came out promising the feature on their device lineup. Now, let’s take a closer look at the updates on the Realme 3, 3 Pro, and 3i devices.

  • Published: March 23, 2020 7:06 PM IST
Realme 3 Pro (9)

Smartphone maker Realme has just rolled out new software updates for its Realme 3, 3 Pro and 3i devices. The new updates bring a number of new features to the devices including the much anticipated VoWiFi support. To clarify, VoWiFi is also known at WiFi calling, on the of the latest features from the telecom market. These updates come months after Realme came out promising the feature on their device lineup. In addition, the company is also rolling out the latest March 2020 Android security patch. Now, let’s take a closer look at the updates on the Realme 3, 3 Pro, and 3i devices.

Related Stories


Realme 3, 3 Pro and 3i software update

According to a report from PiunikaWeb, the Realme 3, 3 Pro and 3i just started receiving new updates. First, let’s talk about the update for the 3 Pro. To clarify, the Realme 3 Pro just gets the March 2020 Android security patch. In the meantime, the VoWiFi feature rolls out to the Realme 3 and 3i along with the March security patch. Moving back to the 3 Pro update, this upgrade brings the software version up to RMX1851EX_11.C.04. In addition to the security patch, we get improved game audio, optimized power consumption and more. Other things include fixes to boot animation display, better system stability while using third-party apps and more.

Watch: Realme 6 Pro Review

Now, let’s focus on the Realme 3 update details. As per the report, this device gets the VoWiFi support on Airtel and Reliance Jio networks. In addition, as mentioned above, users will get a March 2020 Android security patch with some fixes. This brings the software version up to RMX1821EX_11.A.26. Last but not least is the Realme 3i update. We didn’t observe any changes between the changes on the Realme 3 and the 3i update changelog. The Realme 3i update also brings the software version up to RMX1821EX_11.A.26. All the updates are likely to roll out in an incremental manner. So, don’t worry if the update does not appear immediately on your device.

Realme 3 Pro Review: David takes on Goliath

Also Read

Realme 3 Pro Review: David takes on Goliath

Features Realme 3i 3 Pro 3
Price 7999 12999 8499
Chipset MediaTek Helio P60 Snapdragon 710 SoC MediaTek Helio P70
OS Android 9 Pie 9 Pie Android 9 Pie
Display 6.22-inch HD+ 6.3-inch full HD+-2340×1080 pixels 6.3-inch HD+, 19:9 aspect ratio-1520×720 pixels
Internal Memory 3GB RAM + 32GB storage 4GB RAM + 64GB storage 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
Rear Camera Dual – 13MP + 2MP 16MP + 5MP Dual – 13MP + 2MP
Front Camera 13MP 25MP 13MP
Battery 4,230mAh 4,045mAh 4,320mAh

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: March 23, 2020 7:06 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Realme 3i

Realme 3i

7999

Android 9 Pie
MediaTek Helio P60
Dual - 13MP + 2MP
Realme 3 Pro

Realme 3 Pro

12999

Android 9 Pie
Snapdragon 710 SoC
16MP + 5MP
Realme 3

Realme 3

8499

Android 9 Pie
MediaTek Helio P70
Dual - 13MP + 2MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Ask Apple Siri if you are suffering from COVID-19 or not
News
Ask Apple Siri if you are suffering from COVID-19 or not
MTNL offering double data on all broadband plans in Delhi and Mumbai circle

News

MTNL offering double data on all broadband plans in Delhi and Mumbai circle

GOG is offering 27 games for free and discounts on many

Gaming

GOG is offering 27 games for free and discounts on many

Ola and Uber suspend operations in Delhi-NCR

News

Ola and Uber suspend operations in Delhi-NCR

Realme 3 and 3i get VoWiFi support, 3 Pro gets March security patch

News

Realme 3 and 3i get VoWiFi support, 3 Pro gets March security patch

Most Popular

Oppo Enco Free Review

HP Chromebook x360 Review

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Review

Mi Dual Driver Earphones Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Review

Ask Apple Siri if you are suffering from COVID-19 or not

MTNL offering double data on all broadband plans in Delhi and Mumbai circle

Ola and Uber suspend operations in Delhi-NCR

Realme 3 and 3i get VoWiFi support, 3 Pro gets March security patch

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9s launched globally; to go on sale on April 7

BGR India Giveaway

Realme X50 Pro 5G vs iQOO 3 5G: Camera comparison

IQOO 3 vs OnePlus 7T vs Realme X50 Pro: Camera Comparison

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T: Cameras compared

PUBG Karakin map: First look

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme 3 and 3i get VoWiFi support, 3 Pro gets March security patch

News

Realme 3 and 3i get VoWiFi support, 3 Pro gets March security patch
Best Android Apps from January to March 2020

Top Products

Best Android Apps from January to March 2020
ZTE Axon 11 5G smartphone launched: Price, specs

News

ZTE Axon 11 5G smartphone launched: Price, specs
Samsung Galaxy A31 India launch imminent: Report

News

Samsung Galaxy A31 India launch imminent: Report
What does Realme Narzo mean? The company answers

News

What does Realme Narzo mean? The company answers

हिंदी समाचार

Jio ने लोगों को दिया खास ऑफर, वर्क फ्रॉम होम करने के लिए दे रही फ्री ब्रॉडबैंड

Redmi K30 Pro के साथ लॉन्च होगी Redmi TV, मिलेगा खास डिजाइन

Samsung Galaxy S9 स्मार्टफोन फ्लिपकार्ट पर 19,999 रुपये में उपलब्ध, जानें ऑफर

Amazon की सेल में इस फोन पर मिल रहा 43 हजार रुपये का डिस्काउंट

BSNL और Jio के बाद अब इस कंपनी ने पेश किया खास ऑफर, मिलेगा दोगुना डेटा

News

Ask Apple Siri if you are suffering from COVID-19 or not
News
Ask Apple Siri if you are suffering from COVID-19 or not
MTNL offering double data on all broadband plans in Delhi and Mumbai circle

News

MTNL offering double data on all broadband plans in Delhi and Mumbai circle
Ola and Uber suspend operations in Delhi-NCR

News

Ola and Uber suspend operations in Delhi-NCR
Realme 3 and 3i get VoWiFi support, 3 Pro gets March security patch

News

Realme 3 and 3i get VoWiFi support, 3 Pro gets March security patch
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9s launched globally; to go on sale on April 7

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9s launched globally; to go on sale on April 7