Smartphone maker Realme has just rolled out new software updates for its Realme 3, 3 Pro and 3i devices. The new updates bring a number of new features to the devices including the much anticipated VoWiFi support. To clarify, VoWiFi is also known at WiFi calling, on the of the latest features from the telecom market. These updates come months after Realme came out promising the feature on their device lineup. In addition, the company is also rolling out the latest March 2020 Android security patch. Now, let’s take a closer look at the updates on the Realme 3, 3 Pro, and 3i devices.

Realme 3, 3 Pro and 3i software update

According to a report from PiunikaWeb, the Realme 3, 3 Pro and 3i just started receiving new updates. First, let’s talk about the update for the 3 Pro. To clarify, the Realme 3 Pro just gets the March 2020 Android security patch. In the meantime, the VoWiFi feature rolls out to the Realme 3 and 3i along with the March security patch. Moving back to the 3 Pro update, this upgrade brings the software version up to RMX1851EX_11.C.04. In addition to the security patch, we get improved game audio, optimized power consumption and more. Other things include fixes to boot animation display, better system stability while using third-party apps and more.

Now, let’s focus on the Realme 3 update details. As per the report, this device gets the VoWiFi support on Airtel and Reliance Jio networks. In addition, as mentioned above, users will get a March 2020 Android security patch with some fixes. This brings the software version up to RMX1821EX_11.A.26. Last but not least is the Realme 3i update. We didn’t observe any changes between the changes on the Realme 3 and the 3i update changelog. The Realme 3i update also brings the software version up to RMX1821EX_11.A.26. All the updates are likely to roll out in an incremental manner. So, don’t worry if the update does not appear immediately on your device.

Features Realme 3i 3 Pro 3 Price 7999 12999 8499 Chipset MediaTek Helio P60 Snapdragon 710 SoC MediaTek Helio P70 OS Android 9 Pie 9 Pie Android 9 Pie Display 6.22-inch HD+ 6.3-inch full HD+-2340×1080 pixels 6.3-inch HD+, 19:9 aspect ratio-1520×720 pixels Internal Memory 3GB RAM + 32GB storage 4GB RAM + 64GB storage 3GB RAM with 32GB storage Rear Camera Dual – 13MP + 2MP 16MP + 5MP Dual – 13MP + 2MP Front Camera 13MP 25MP 13MP Battery 4,230mAh 4,045mAh 4,320mAh

