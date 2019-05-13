comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Realme 3 beats Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 and 7 Pro to become best selling smartphone online: Counterpoint Research
News

Realme 3 beats Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 and 7 Pro to become best selling smartphone online: Counterpoint Research

News

Realme claims to have sold over 5 lakh units of Realme 3 in India and its success will help the company become no.3 smartphone brand in the country.

  • Published: May 13, 2019 2:34 PM IST
Realme 3 (5)

Image Credit: Bodhisatwa Ray

Realme 3 has become the number 1 smartphone in the online retail channels in March 2019. The smartphone was launched in March via Flipkart and according to Counterpoint Research, it was the most popular smartphone in the online retail segment. The success of Realme 3 gives further boost to Realme, which has been growing tremendously in India’s online smartphone market. The former sub-brand of Oppo started operations in India in May last year and within a year, has become the fourth largest smartphone brand. With the popularity of Realme 3 and Realme 3 Pro, the company is aiming to beat Vivo and become the third major brand in the country.

“Realme has a strong momentum in India driven by its aggressive specs and spotting changing market trends. This helped realme 3 to become the No. 1 model on online channels for the first time in March 2019,” Counterpoint Research said in its analysis. “We are delighted to share the news of realme’s latest achievement. Realme has already created records by selling more than 5 lakh units of realme 3 in just three weeks of its sale. Today it has earned another milestone by receiving the No. 1 position on online channels in March 2019 by Counterpoint Research. We are sure realme 3 will go a long way with the never-ending love from our customers and fans,” Madhav Sheth, CEO of Realme India, said in a statement.

Watch: Realme 3 First Look

Realme 3 managed to beat Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7 Pro to become the best seller in the online segment in March. Counterpoint Research’s India Smartphone Analysis for March 2019 shows that Realme 3 achieved a market share of 10.4 percent and it was followed by Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro and Redmi Note 7 with 10.2 percent market share each. Realme announced that it has over 5 lakh units of the smartphone during flash sales and over 3 lakh units during the first two sales alone. With the launch of Realme 3 Pro last month, Realme might have strengthened demand for both its devices in the online market.

Realme 3 Review: One for the budget fans

Also Read

Realme 3 Review: One for the budget fans

To recall, Realme 3 is priced at Rs 8,999 for the base model with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage while the variant with 3GB RAM and 64GB storage is priced at Rs 9,999. It features a 6.22-inch HD+ LCD display with a waterdrop notch and is powered by MediaTek Helio P60 chipset. It features dual rear camera setup with 13-megapixel main camera and a 2-megapixel secondary depth camera. For selfies, there is a 13-megapixel shooter and it runs ColorOS 6 based on Android Pie. Under the hood, Realme 3 packs a large 4,230mAh battery and comes in gradient finish of radiant blue and dynamic black.

  • Published Date: May 13, 2019 2:34 PM IST

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi unveils Mi Express Kiosks: A vending-machine retail model to sell smartphones in India
News
Xiaomi unveils Mi Express Kiosks: A vending-machine retail model to sell smartphones in India
Realme 3 was the best selling smartphone online in March

News

Realme 3 was the best selling smartphone online in March

Vivo V15 line up gets two new variants in India

Deals

Vivo V15 line up gets two new variants in India

Airtel Rs 597 prepaid plan for feature phones with 168 days validity launched

News

Airtel Rs 597 prepaid plan for feature phones with 168 days validity launched

Oppo F11 Pro now available in new Waterfall Gray color

News

Oppo F11 Pro now available in new Waterfall Gray color

Most Popular

OnePlus 6T Long Term Review

Google Pixel 3a XL Review

Lenovo Ego Smartwatch HX07 Review

Sony WH-XB700 Review

Jabra Move Style Edition Review

Xiaomi unveils Mi Express Kiosks: A vending-machine retail model to sell smartphones in India

Realme 3 was the best selling smartphone online in March

Airtel Rs 597 prepaid plan for feature phones with 168 days validity launched

Oppo F11 Pro now available in new Waterfall Gray color

Oppo F11 Pro 128GB variant goes on sale in India

UFS 3.0 could be OnePlus 7 Pro s best feature; here s why

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Treating users' data with respect is the best business model in 2019

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme 3 was the best selling smartphone online in March

News

Realme 3 was the best selling smartphone online in March
Realme X appears in poster ahead of launch

News

Realme X appears in poster ahead of launch
3 flash sale dates for Realme C2 announced

News

3 flash sale dates for Realme C2 announced
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro to go on sale on May 15

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro to go on sale on May 15
Realme 3 Pro flash sale today at 12PM: Check prices

News

Realme 3 Pro flash sale today at 12PM: Check prices

हिंदी समाचार

ऑनलाइन चैनलों में Realme 3 बना नंबर वन स्मार्टफोन मॉडल

Vivo ने लॉन्च किया Vivo V15 Pro का 8GB रैम और Vivo V15 का नया कलर वेरिएंट

लॉन्च से पहले सामने आया पॉप-अप सेल्फी कैमरे वाले Realme X का पोस्टर, कंफर्म हुई कई स्पेसिफिकेशंस

ऑफलाइन सस्ता हुआ पॉप-अप सेल्फी वाला Vivo V15 Pro स्मार्टफोन

Oppo ने लॉन्च किया F11 Pro का नया यूनिक Waterfall Gray कलर वेरिएंट

News

Xiaomi unveils Mi Express Kiosks: A vending-machine retail model to sell smartphones in India
News
Xiaomi unveils Mi Express Kiosks: A vending-machine retail model to sell smartphones in India
Realme 3 was the best selling smartphone online in March

News

Realme 3 was the best selling smartphone online in March
Airtel Rs 597 prepaid plan for feature phones with 168 days validity launched

News

Airtel Rs 597 prepaid plan for feature phones with 168 days validity launched
Oppo F11 Pro now available in new Waterfall Gray color

News

Oppo F11 Pro now available in new Waterfall Gray color
Oppo F11 Pro 128GB variant goes on sale in India

News

Oppo F11 Pro 128GB variant goes on sale in India