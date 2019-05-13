Realme 3 beats Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 and 7 Pro to become best selling smartphone online: Counterpoint Research

Realme 3 has become the number 1 smartphone in the online retail channels in March 2019. The smartphone was launched in March via Flipkart and according to Counterpoint Research, it was the most popular smartphone in the online retail segment. The success of Realme 3 gives further boost to Realme, which has been growing tremendously in India’s online smartphone market. The former sub-brand of Oppo started operations in India in May last year and within a year, has become the fourth largest smartphone brand. With the popularity of Realme 3 and Realme 3 Pro, the company is aiming to beat Vivo and become the third major brand in the country.

“Realme has a strong momentum in India driven by its aggressive specs and spotting changing market trends. This helped realme 3 to become the No. 1 model on online channels for the first time in March 2019,” Counterpoint Research said in its analysis. “We are delighted to share the news of realme’s latest achievement. Realme has already created records by selling more than 5 lakh units of realme 3 in just three weeks of its sale. Today it has earned another milestone by receiving the No. 1 position on online channels in March 2019 by Counterpoint Research. We are sure realme 3 will go a long way with the never-ending love from our customers and fans,” Madhav Sheth, CEO of Realme India, said in a statement.

Realme 3 managed to beat Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7 Pro to become the best seller in the online segment in March. Counterpoint Research’s India Smartphone Analysis for March 2019 shows that Realme 3 achieved a market share of 10.4 percent and it was followed by Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro and Redmi Note 7 with 10.2 percent market share each. Realme announced that it has over 5 lakh units of the smartphone during flash sales and over 3 lakh units during the first two sales alone. With the launch of Realme 3 Pro last month, Realme might have strengthened demand for both its devices in the online market.

To recall, Realme 3 is priced at Rs 8,999 for the base model with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage while the variant with 3GB RAM and 64GB storage is priced at Rs 9,999. It features a 6.22-inch HD+ LCD display with a waterdrop notch and is powered by MediaTek Helio P60 chipset. It features dual rear camera setup with 13-megapixel main camera and a 2-megapixel secondary depth camera. For selfies, there is a 13-megapixel shooter and it runs ColorOS 6 based on Android Pie. Under the hood, Realme 3 packs a large 4,230mAh battery and comes in gradient finish of radiant blue and dynamic black.