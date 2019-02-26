comscore
Realme 3 camera samples reportedly surfaced online; better than Samsung Galaxy M20?

The device is rumored to house a MediaTek helio P70 chipset and is also expected to pack a 48-megapixel primary rear camera sensor.

  Published: February 26, 2019 12:29 PM IST
Realme 3 is reportedly all set to make its debut on March 4. The device is rumored to house a MediaTek Helio P70 chipset and is also expected to pack a 48-megapixel primary rear camera sensor. It is said to come with a Starry back pattern. Other specifications of the smartphone are still under wraps, but a few camera samples of the alleged Realme 3 has been leaked online by GSMArena.

The smartphone will reportedly come with two new camera features, including Chroma Boost and Nightscape. These features will purportedly enhance the dynamic range of images as well as low-light shots. The cited source has shared a couple of cameras samples captured from the Realme 3, and compared it with the Samsung Galaxy M20 and the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 camera samples. The Chroma Boost will reportedly improve the dynamic range of images and play the role of HDR mode.

Realme 3 camera sample (Photo credit: GSMArena)

Samsung Galaxy M20 camera sample (Photo credit: GSMArena)

Redmi Note 7 camera sample (Photo credit: GSMArena)

The above images suggest that the Realme 3 captures much brighter shots and tries to maintain the color variations, while the Samsung Galaxy M20 focuses more on the fine details. The overall dynamic range of the Redmi Note 7 seems average; however, the report says that “48MP shots from the Redmi Note 7 though they are pretty hard to compare to the 12MP ones.” The cited source has also tested the Nightscape mode of the alleged Realme 3. The mode is basically “hand-held night mode, meaning you don’t need a tripod – the phone will fight camera shake automatically,” the report stated.

Realme 3 camera sample (Photo credit: GSMArena)

Samsung Galaxy M20 camera sample (Photo credit: GSMArena)

The nightscape mode of the Realme 3 seems to have done a good job as it helps rescue some of the highlights. One can also notice that reflections off the water surface are also restored well. Overall, the night images suggest that the Realme 3 perform better than Galaxy M20. The report stated that “the Galaxy M20 sample below is slightly blurry due to camera shake so disregard the comparison in absolute sharpness and please focus on comparing the tonal differences.”

