Realme 3 confirmed to get latest Helio P70 AI chipset, CEO Madhav Sheth tweets

It seems Realme 3 launch could happen very soon, since company teasers have started taking over Twitter. After teasing the back camera-setup and diamond-cut design, the Realme CEO Madhav Sheth has now confirmed the chipset of it. The upcoming Realme 3 is confirmed to come with MediaTek’s latest Helio P70 AI SoC.

Earlier today, a report from Android Authority talked about two different variants of Realme 3 with MediaTek Helio P70 and Helio P60 chipsets. However, it is now confirmed from Sheth’s tweet that only Helio P70 variant will make it to India.

The company is reportedly working on a different model of Realme 3 with model number RMX1821 to release in South Asian markets. It is said to come with MediaTek’s Helio P60. Both are octa-core processors but P70’s Cortex-A73 cluster has a slightly higher clock speed with superior AI capabilities.

Have seen many interesting speculations recently. Here’s one correct answer: realme 3 will have Helio P70 soc. I believe it is the best mid-ranger. pic.twitter.com/5j6lNEw44l — Madhav Sheth (@MadhavSheth1) February 21, 2019

There’s no official launch date yet for the Realme 3 as yet. Also, the reports are mostly speculations from tech industry. One can hope for a upgraded mid-budget smartphone from former Oppo subsidiary. The company recently tweeted a teaser image keeping retail boxes of Realme 1 and Realme 2 together. Not just that, earlier we saw a Gully Boy inspired teaser video for the Realme 3 featuring CEO Madhav Sheth.

Watch Video: How Realme phones are made (Noida Factory Visit)

Realme has had a fare success in India since its debut last year. The company has been rated number one by CMR in terms of growth for a newly created brand in 2019. As the name suggests, the Realme 3 will be the successor to the Realme 1 and Realme 2. Both devices have been instant hits among buyers, and recently the Realme 2 crossed the 2 million sales mark. While details are scarce, the Realme 3 is expected to launch with a better set of specifications and features when compared to the Realme 2.