  Realme 3 confirmed to get latest Helio P70 AI chipset, CEO Madhav Sheth tweets
News

Realme 3 confirmed to get latest Helio P70 AI chipset, CEO Madhav Sheth tweets

The company is reportedly working on a different model of Realme 3 with Helio P60 for South Asian markets.

  • Published: February 22, 2019 9:04 AM IST
It seems Realme 3 launch could happen very soon, since company teasers have started taking over Twitter. After teasing the back camera-setup and diamond-cut design, the Realme CEO Madhav Sheth has now confirmed the chipset of it. The upcoming Realme 3 is confirmed to come with MediaTek’s latest Helio P70 AI SoC.

Earlier today, a report from Android Authority talked about two different variants of Realme 3 with MediaTek Helio P70 and Helio P60 chipsets. However, it is now confirmed from Sheth’s tweet that only Helio P70 variant will make it to India.

Realme 3 diamond-cut design, dual-camera teased by company; launch imminent

Realme 3 diamond-cut design, dual-camera teased by company; launch imminent

The company is reportedly working on a different model of Realme 3 with model number RMX1821 to release in South Asian markets. It is said to come with MediaTek’s Helio P60. Both are octa-core processors but P70’s Cortex-A73 cluster has a slightly higher clock speed with superior AI capabilities.

There’s no official launch date yet for the Realme 3 as yet. Also, the reports are mostly speculations from tech industry. One can hope for a upgraded mid-budget smartphone from former Oppo subsidiary. The company recently tweeted a teaser image keeping retail boxes of Realme 1 and Realme 2 together. Not just that, earlier we saw a Gully Boy inspired teaser video for the Realme 3 featuring CEO Madhav Sheth.

Watch Video: How Realme phones are made (Noida Factory Visit)

Realme has had a fare success in India since its debut last year. The company has been rated number one by CMR in terms of growth for a newly created brand in 2019. As the name suggests, the Realme 3 will be the successor to the Realme 1 and Realme 2. Both devices have been instant hits among buyers, and recently the Realme 2 crossed the 2 million sales mark. While details are scarce, the Realme 3 is expected to launch with a better set of specifications and features when compared to the Realme 2.

Realme 2

Realme 2

5

8990

Android 8.1 Oreo-based ColorOS 5.1
Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC
12MP + 2MP
  Published Date: February 22, 2019 9:04 AM IST

