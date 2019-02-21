Realme 3 diamond-cut design, dual-camera teased by company; launch imminent

Realme is all set to launch the third iteration of its number series smartphone as Realme 3. The company recently tweeted a teaser image keeping retail boxes of Realme 1 and Realme 2 together. Not just that, earlier we saw a Gully Boy inspired teaser video for the Realme 3 featuring CEO Madhav Sheth.

Now in a follow-up teaser tweet, Realme has posted an image of a smartphone, which appears to be Realme 3, with a diamond-cut back design. The first Realme (Realme 1) had come with a diamond-patterned back design which was a unique thing about the device. Considering, consumers loved the diamond-cut pattern, it appears Realme might stick to same for Realme 3.

The image shared by Realme on Twitter also reveals vertically-stacked dual-camera setup. We have only seen Realme devices with horizontal camera setup, so this appears new. Also, we can see the 3.5mm jack at the bottom edge.

Diamonds never go out of style. Look closer and tell us what you see. pic.twitter.com/msRZT98OWA — Realme (@realmemobiles) February 20, 2019

The former Oppo subsidiary has had a fare success since its India debut last year. The company has been rated number one by CMR in terms of growth for a new brand. As the name suggests, the Realme 3 will be the successor to the Realme 1 and Realme 2. Both devices have been instant hits among buyers, and recently the Realme 2 crossed the 2 million sales mark. While details are scarce, the Realme 3 is expected to launch with a better set of specifications and features when compared to the Realme 2.

To quickly recap, the Realme 2 was launched with features like a 6.2-inch (720x1520pixels) notched display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC paired with up to 4GB of RAM, and up to 128GB internal storage. For photography, the smartphone is equipped with dual cameras (13-megapixel+2-megapixel) at the back, and an 8-megapixel camera up front. For security, there’s a fingerprint sensor at the back, and support for face unlock feature.

Making sure everything ticks is a 4,320mAh battery, and on the software front the device was launched with Android Oreo wrapped under Color OS 5.2. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS and 4G LTE.