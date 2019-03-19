Realme 3 flash sale at 12PM on Flipkart: All you need to know

Realme 3, the successor to Realme 2, will go on flash sale today after the company announced that it sold over 210,000 units during the first sale. The smartphone was launched in India early this month, and will be available for purchase today via Flipkart and Realme’s own e-store. Realme’s superficially grown to become the fourth largest smartphone brand in the country and it is now gunning for Xiaomi, which is the leader in the market and de-facto brand in the sub-Rs 10,000 price segment. The former sub-brand of Oppo has seen exponential growth in just nine months, and with it has a portfolio of products that are as expansive as that of Xiaomi, Samsung and HMD Global.

Realme 3: Price and Offers

Ahead of today’s sale, Realme claims to have sold over 2 lakh units of Realme 3 via Flipkart. The company claims it to be a new record on the e-commerce platform and it could be owed to its price. The Realme 3 starts at Rs 8,999 and is available in two storage variants. The base variant with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage is priced at Rs 8,999 while the variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is priced at Rs 10,999. There was a flat Rs 500 instant discount with HDFC Bank cards and EMI transactions during the last sale but it doesn’t seem to be applicable now.

Realme 3: Specifications and Features

Realme 3 features 3D unibody design where the middle frame and the back panel are fused into a single frame and is being offered in gradient finish. The smartphone comes in black and dynamic black colors that mimic the gradient pattern seen on Huawei and Honor phones. In terms of hardware, there is a 6.22-inch LCD display with HD+ resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels and 19:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Helio P70 chipset coupled with Mali-G72 MP3 graphics processor and option for 3GB or 4GB of RAM and 32GB or 64GB storage.

There is dual rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel and 2-megapixel dual image sensors and AI for enhancing the pictures. It also brings support for Nightscape allowing for long exposure images with anti-shake during low light. At the front, there is a 13-megapixel selfie shooter with AI beautification mode and the same camera also aids with facial recognition for unlocking the smartphone. The Realme 3 comes equipped with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, runs ColorOS 6 based on Android Pie and is backed by a 4,230mAh battery.