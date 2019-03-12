Realme 3 with MediaTek Helio P70 and waterdrop notch to go on first sale today

Realme 3, the third iteration of Realme‘s budget smartphone, will go on its first sale today. The smartphone was launched in India last week, and will be available for purchase today via Flipkart and Realme’s own e-store. The smartphone is another attempt by the former Oppo subsidiary to disrupt the budget smartphone segment in the country. Realme entered the Indian smartphone market just nine months but has already grown to become the fourth largest smartphone brand. With the launch of Realme 3, the Chinese smartphone maker has expanded its product portfolio to include Realme 1, Realme 2, Realme 2 Pro, Realme C1, Realme C1 (2019) and Realme U1.

Realme 3: Price and Offers

While its product portfolio seems to be growing fast, the Realme 1 and Realme 2 remain the driver when it comes to sales. The Realme 3, which arrives as the successor to Realme 2, is anticipated to sell more than other devices by the company. The Realme 3 comes in two storage variants: the base model with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage is priced at Rs 8,999. The variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is priced at Rs 10,999 and there is flat Rs 500 instant discount with HDFC Bank cards and EMI transactions.

Realme 3: Specifications and Competition

Realme 3 is a huge departure from its predecessor in terms of design. The smartphone features what the company calls as 3D unibody design with the middle frame and the back panel fused into a single set up. The smartphone also comes in gradient style and Realme says it has used NCVM tech to create the design that is inspired by the aurora light. The Realme 3 is easily among the most stylish smartphones in the sub-Rs 10,000 price segment right now. In terms of hardware, you get a 6.22-inch LCD display with HD+ resolution of 1520×720 pixels, and 19:9 aspect ratio.

Powering the smartphone is MediaTek’s octa-core Helio P70 SoC fabricated using 12nm process and Mali-G72 MP3 graphics processor. There is two storage variants with 3GB or 4GB of RAM and 32GB or 64GB of internal storage. For imaging, Realme 3 comes equipped with dual 13-megapixel and 2-megapixel camera setup on the back. The camera system also relies on AI for enhancing the pictures and supports Nightscape for long exposure images without any shake during low light. At the front, there is a 13-megapixel selfie shooter with AI beautification mode and the same camera also aids with facial recognition for unlocking the smartphone.

Watch: Realme U1 First Look

The Realme 3 comes equipped with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and supports connectivity options including Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS and uses microUSB port for charging. The smartphone is backed by a 4,230mAh battery, and comes in three finishes: black, dynamic black and radiant blue. The Realme 3 competes with Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7, Samsung Galaxy M10 and Honor 8C.