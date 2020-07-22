comscore Realme 3 gets July 2020 security update with PUBG improvements
  • Home
  • News
  • Realme 3 gets July 2020 security update with PUBG improvements, and more
News

Realme 3 gets July 2020 security update with PUBG improvements, and more

News

The latest Realme 3 update notes several new optimizations for PUBG Mobile game and other common bug fixes.

  • Published: July 22, 2020 5:08 PM IST
Realme 3 Pro (2)

Realme is rolling out a new software update for its last year’s mid-range Realme 3 smartphone. The latest update brings July 2020 Android security patch to the device. It also notes several new optimizations for PUBG Mobile game and other common bugs fix. Also Read - Realme C11 with MediaTek Helio G35, 5,000mAh battery goes on first sale today: Price, full specifications

The latest Realme 3 update bumps up the software build version to RMX1825EX_11_C.15 and is about 280MB in OTA firmware size. The new update is based on the latest Android 10 OS and is currently available for users based in India. As per the changelog, the update has fixed PUBG lag and some other reported problems. It also mentions fixes with PUBG touch failure issues. Also Read - Realme C15 with 6,000mAh battery to launch on 28 July

Watch: OnePlus Nord First Look and Unboxing

The July 2020 security patch further brings a number of security improvements to the smartphone, as per the Android’s bulletin website. The most severe of these issues is a critical security vulnerability in the System component that could enable a remote attacker using a specially crafted file to execute arbitrary code within the context of a privileged process. Also Read - Realme to launch smartphone series with punch-hole front camera

The company is rolling out the new update for the Realme 3 in stages, so it may take a while in reaching all units gradually. Users will receive a notification for installing the firmware. Besides, the update’s availability can also be checked by going to the Settings section of your phone. Realme is likely to roll this update for more devices in the coming weeks.

Realme 3 features, specifications

The smartphone flaunts a 6.22-inch IPS LCD screen with HD+ (720×1520 pixels) resolution and a 19:9 aspect ratio. The device also features a dual-camera setup at the back. It includes a 13-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

The Realme 3 is powered by a MediaTek Helio P70 SoC and a Mali-G72 MP3 GPU. It also packs a 4,230mAh battery with standard 10W charging. In terms of connectivity, the handset supports Wi-Fi b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, 4G LTE, and a micro USB 2.0 port charging.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: July 22, 2020 5:08 PM IST

You Might be Interested

Realme 3

Realme 3

8499

Android 9 Pie
MediaTek Helio P70
Dual - 13MP + 2MP

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report
thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000

Editor's Pick

Apple's Safari browser has a new security issue: Check details
News
Apple's Safari browser has a new security issue: Check details
PUBG Update 8.1 goes live with Season 8 and reworked Sanhok map

Gaming

PUBG Update 8.1 goes live with Season 8 and reworked Sanhok map

Sony WF-1000XM3 noise canceling TWS coming to India next month

News

Sony WF-1000XM3 noise canceling TWS coming to India next month

How to remove Google Meet tab from Gmail app

How To

How to remove Google Meet tab from Gmail app

Oppo Reno update adds June 2020 security patch and other improvements

News

Oppo Reno update adds June 2020 security patch and other improvements

Most Popular

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Realme C11 review

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Vivo X50 Pro Review

Hammer Solo Truly Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 India launch today

1More ColorBuds true wireless earbuds launched

Apple's Safari browser has a new security issue: Check details

Sony WF-1000XM3 noise canceling TWS coming to India next month

Oppo Reno update adds June 2020 security patch and other improvements

Qualcomm has a plan for wearables and smartphone makers are buying it

BGR Talks: Riot Games Head of Publishing, India and South Asia, Sukamal Pegu

Hammer says it lost Rs 1.2 crore in revenue during April lockdown

Canon India executive C Sukumaran talks about EOS R5, R6, and more

BGR Talks: Sameer Raje, Head of India - Zoom

Related Topics

Related Stories

Best phone Under 15000 in India in 2020

Top Products

Best phone Under 15000 in India in 2020
Realme 3 gets new update with PUBG improvements, and more

News

Realme 3 gets new update with PUBG improvements, and more
Best Phone with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865

Top Products

Best Phone with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Best Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus phones

Top Products

Best Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus phones
Best Phone with 5000mAh Battery

Top Products

Best Phone with 5000mAh Battery

हिंदी समाचार

PUBG Mobile Lite के एक साल हुए पूरे, 0.18.0 Update में मिलेंगे नए मैप्स, गन और अन्य फीचर

Poco C3 आया नजर, हो सकता है इस स्मार्टफोन का रिब्रांडेड वर्जन

Netflix भारत में टेस्ट कर रहा है 349 रुपये वाला नया Mobile+ प्लान, फोन, टैब और लैपटॉप पर कर पाएंगे HD स्ट्रीमिंग

Amazon Grand Gaming Days सेल में मिल रहे आकर्षक ऑफर और डिस्काउंट्स

MIUI 12 का अपडेट अगस्त तक इन शाओमी स्मार्टफोन को मिलेगा, देखिए लिस्ट

Latest Videos

OnePlus Nord: First Look and unboxing

Hands On

OnePlus Nord: First Look and unboxing
BGR Talks: Riot Games Head of Publishing, India and South Asia, Sukamal Pegu

Features

BGR Talks: Riot Games Head of Publishing, India and South Asia, Sukamal Pegu
Realme X3 SuperZoom Camera Review

Reviews

Realme X3 SuperZoom Camera Review
Reliance AGM, Jio-Qualcomm deal, Vivo X50 series and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

Reliance AGM, Jio-Qualcomm deal, Vivo X50 series and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

Asus ROG Phone 3 India launch today
News
Asus ROG Phone 3 India launch today
1More ColorBuds true wireless earbuds launched

News

1More ColorBuds true wireless earbuds launched
Apple's Safari browser has a new security issue: Check details

News

Apple's Safari browser has a new security issue: Check details
Sony WF-1000XM3 noise canceling TWS coming to India next month

News

Sony WF-1000XM3 noise canceling TWS coming to India next month
Oppo Reno update adds June 2020 security patch and other improvements

News

Oppo Reno update adds June 2020 security patch and other improvements

new arrivals in india

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

16,499

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

21,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers