Realme is rolling out a new software update for its last year’s mid-range Realme 3 smartphone. The latest update brings July 2020 Android security patch to the device. It also notes several new optimizations for PUBG Mobile game and other common bugs fix. Also Read - Realme C11 with MediaTek Helio G35, 5,000mAh battery goes on first sale today: Price, full specifications

The latest Realme 3 update bumps up the software build version to RMX1825EX_11_C.15 and is about 280MB in OTA firmware size. The new update is based on the latest Android 10 OS and is currently available for users based in India. As per the changelog, the update has fixed PUBG lag and some other reported problems. It also mentions fixes with PUBG touch failure issues. Also Read - Realme C15 with 6,000mAh battery to launch on 28 July

Watch: OnePlus Nord First Look and Unboxing

The July 2020 security patch further brings a number of security improvements to the smartphone, as per the Android’s bulletin website. The most severe of these issues is a critical security vulnerability in the System component that could enable a remote attacker using a specially crafted file to execute arbitrary code within the context of a privileged process. Also Read - Realme to launch smartphone series with punch-hole front camera

The company is rolling out the new update for the Realme 3 in stages, so it may take a while in reaching all units gradually. Users will receive a notification for installing the firmware. Besides, the update’s availability can also be checked by going to the Settings section of your phone. Realme is likely to roll this update for more devices in the coming weeks.

Realme 3 features, specifications

The smartphone flaunts a 6.22-inch IPS LCD screen with HD+ (720×1520 pixels) resolution and a 19:9 aspect ratio. The device also features a dual-camera setup at the back. It includes a 13-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

The Realme 3 is powered by a MediaTek Helio P70 SoC and a Mali-G72 MP3 GPU. It also packs a 4,230mAh battery with standard 10W charging. In terms of connectivity, the handset supports Wi-Fi b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, 4G LTE, and a micro USB 2.0 port charging.