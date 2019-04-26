As the Realme 3 Pro’s first sale is approaching, the company has now started selling the budget Realme 3 via open sale on Flipkart and Realme India website. The “Realme 3 all colors & variants will now be available 24×7”, tweeted Madhav Sheth on Thursday. The smartphone was launched last month and have been selling via flash sales since March 12th.

The third iteration smartphone Realme 3 of the company‘s number series lineup comes in two different RAM and storage variants in India. The base model with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage is priced at Rs 8,999, while the higher variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage is priced at Rs 10,999.

Realme 3 all colors & variants will now be available 24×7

Starting 12 noon today. — Madhav Sheth (@MadhavSheth1) April 25, 2019

The Realme 3 comes in Classic Black, Dynamic Black and Radiant Blue color options. All the variants and color options are now up on open sale via Flipkart and Realme India website, but it, of course, depends on the stock availability too. Consumers looking for an informed purchase can read our full review of the Realme 3 (4GB RAM variant).

Realme 3 specifications and features

The Realme 3 is powered by a MediaTek Helio P70 chipset and packs a large 4,230mAh battery. It offers 3D Gradient unibody design. The smartphone sports a 6.2-inch HD+ display with along with 19:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. It runs ColorOS 6.0 based on Android Pie. In terms of camera, the Realme 3 bears a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor.

The smartphone is equipped with PDAF, Nightscape mode, Hybrid HDR, Chroma Boost, Portrait Mode and scene recognition features. There is a 13-megapixel f/2.0 front sensor for selfies. In terms of connectivity, the Realme 3 comes with 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB with OTG support among others. The handset is backed by a 4,230mAh battery. It runs Android 9 Pie based ColorOS 6.0 out-of-the-box.