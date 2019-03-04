Realme 3 with MediaTek Helio P70, 4,230mAh battery launched: Price, features

All the rumors and leaks around the Realme 3 can now be put to rest as the smartphone is finally official. The new smartphone was launched at an event in New Delhi, and pretty much everything stays true to what we have come across before. Read on to find out everything about the Realme 3 along with details on how you can get your hands on it.

Realme 3 prices, availability, offers

The Realme 3 will be available in two variants. The base model with 32GB storage and 3GB RAM is priced at Rs 8,999. The top variant with 64GB storage and 4GB RAM, on the other hand, is priced at Rs 10,999. The smartphone will be going on sale via Flipkart and Realme’s online store starting from March 12 at 12:00PM.

Realme 3 features, specifications

As we have seen in the leaks, the Realme 3 sports a unibody build with a gradient color scheme. Buyers will be able to choose from three color options, including Dynamic Black, Radiant Blue, and Black. The smartphone is also splash and dust-proof.

As far as specifications are concerned, the Realme 3 flaunts a 6.3-inch HD+ (1520×720 pixels) display with dewdrop notch, 19:9 aspect ratio, and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. Under the hood is a MediaTek Helio P70 SoC clocked at 2.1GHz. The internal storage on the device can be expanded up to 256GB using a microSD card.

For photography, the device is equipped with a dual-camera setup at the back. The setup consists of a 13-megapixel primary sensor, and 2-megapixel secondary sensor. The camera comes with a f/1.8 aperture, 5P Lens, and support for PDAF fast focusing, Nightscape, Hybrid HDR, and Portrait mode. Realme is also making sure that the selfie loving crowd is happy with the new smartphone. The Realme 3 comes with a 13-megapixel AI-backed front camera. It comes with a f/2.0 aperture, HDF support, and AI beautification.

Watch: Realme U1 First Look

Making sure everything ticks is a 4,230mAh battery. For security, there’s a fingerprint sensor as well as support for Face Unlock feature. Connectivity options include dual-SIM card slots, 4G VoLTE support, Wi-Fi, OTG, and Bluetooth 4.2. On the software front, the device runs Android Pie wrapped under ColorOS 6.0.