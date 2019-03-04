Realme 3 India launch: How to watch livestream, expected specifications, price, features

Realme is gearing up to launch its latest budget Realme 3 smartphone in India today. It is also expected to unveil its bigger sibling Realme 3 Pro in the country today. The Oppo spin-off is hosting an event in New Delhi, which will be streamed live via YouTube. The event is slated to kick off at 12 PM. Both the handsets will be seen competing against Xiaomi’s latest budget Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7 Pro devices.

The Realme 3 will be powered by a 12nm MediaTek Helio P70 AI chipset, paired with Mali G72 GPU under the hood, as per a Flipkart teaser. As for the specifications, the Realme 3 is expected to offer a diamond-cut design. The smartphone is said to bear a 6.2-inch display. It will offer the trendy dew drop-style notched display. It is said to come in 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage option.

Rumors are rife that the Realme 3 will run ColorOS 6.0 based on Android Pie out-of-the-box. A dedicated Flipkart revealed that the device will be backed by a 4,230mAh battery. Optics wise, there could be a dual camera setup on the rear side. A few reports claim that it will come with a mixture of 16-megapixel + 5-megapixel cameras. It is also expected to offer a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for security purpose, and also support Bluetooth v4.2 connectivity.

As mentioned above, the company is also expected to unwrap a ‘Pro’ version of the Realme 3. The bigger Realme 3 Pro is widely rumored to feature a massive 48-megapixel primary rear camera sensor. The new Realme series is expected to be priced in line with the latest Redmi Note 7 lineup, which is under Rs 20,000 segment. Furthermore, the Flipkart teaser indicated that the Realme 3 will be available at an “unbelievable price” label.