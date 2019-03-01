comscore
Realme 3 India launch on March 4: Expected specifications, price and features

The Oppo spinoff is also expected to launch the Realme 3 Pro, which will take on the likes of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro.

  Published: March 1, 2019 5:24 PM IST
Realme 3 has been doing rounds of the rumor mill for quite some time now. The device is all set to make its debut on March 4 in India, and it is likely to give fierce competition to Xiaomi’s newly launched Redmi Note 7. The Oppo spinoff is also expected to launch the Realme 3 Pro, which will take on the likes of the Redmi Note 7 Pro. A recent Twitter teaser by Realme‘s CEO Madhav Sheth also tried to mock its rival brand’s Redmi Note 7 smartphone with a caption that reads “What’s 7 doing in 3?”

The teaser also indicated the launch of a ‘Pro’ variant as in the end, there’s a “Be Proactive” caption. Both the smartphones will be a sequel to the Realme 2 and Realme 2 Pro, which were launched in India in 2018. As for the specifications of the Realme 3, the handset will be powered by a 12nm MediaTek Helio P70 chipset, coupled with Mali G72 GPU. It will be backed by a 4,230mAh battery, as per a Flipkart teaser.

It will feature a dew drop-style notched display. Since the predecessor of the Realme 3 offered a 6.2-inch display, there is a possibility that the upcoming Realme handset could be equipped with an identical display. The Realme 3 is expected to flaunt diamond-cut design and offer a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. The Realme 3 is expected to offer up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB internal storage. It is likely to ship with ColorOS 6.0 based on Android Pie out-of-the-box. Rumors suggest that it could come with a combination of 16-megapixel + 5-megapixel dual rear camera setup.

The Realme 3 Pro, on the other hand, is said to come with a 48-megapixel primary camera at the back, identical to the Redmi Note 7 Pro. The Flipkart page also hinted that the Realme 3 will come with an “unbelievable price” tag. Both the Realme 3 and Realme 3 Pro are expected to be priced in line with Xiaomi’s latest Redmi Note 7 lineup, which is under Rs 20,000 price bracket.

