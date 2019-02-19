comscore
Realme 3 launch in India teased by company on Twitter

Though there is no official word yet, the Realme 3 is expected to launch sometime in Q1, 2019.

  Published: February 19, 2019 3:07 PM IST
realme-3-teaser-twitter

Just yesterday, a Gully Boy inspired teaser video for the Realme 3 featuring CEO Madhav Sheth leaked. Now, the former Oppo subsidiary has officially teased the imminent launch of its next flagship device.

Realme has taken to Twitter to tease the launch of the Realme 3. The tweet reads, “Let’s see if you can put 1 and 2 together.” It is accompanied by a picture depicting the retail boxes of Realme 1 and Realme 2. Besides the teaser, a look at the accompanying comments all but confirms that the upcoming smartphone is the Realme 3.

As the name suggests, the Realme 3 will be the successor to the Realme 1 and Realme 2. Both devices have been instant hits amongst buyers, and recently the Realme 2 crossed the 2 million sales mark. While details are scarce, the Realme 3 is expected to launch with a better set of specifications and features when compared to the Realme 2.

Watch: Realme U1 First Look

To quickly recap, the Realme 2 was launched with features like a 6.2-inch (720x1520pixels) notched display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC paired with up to 4GB of RAM, and up to 128GB internal storage. For photography, the smartphone is equipped with dual cameras (13-megapixel+2-megapixel) at the back, and an 8-megapixel camera up front. For security, there’s a fingerprint sensor at the back, and support for face unlock feature.

Making sure everything ticks is a 4,320mAh battery, and on the software front the device was launched with Android Oreo wrapped under Color OS 5.2. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS and 4G LTE.

