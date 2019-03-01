comscore
News

Realme 3 key specifications, features confirmed by Flipkart ahead of March 4 launch

The Realme 3 is expected to give the new Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7 Pro some tough competition.

  Published: March 1, 2019 11:41 AM IST
With the launch of the Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7 Pro yesterday, Xiaomi is all but certain to again set new benchmarks in the sub-Rs 20,000 segment. But competition will be fierce, and rivals are already upping their game, especially Realme. The former Oppo subsidiary seems quite confident about its upcoming Realme 3, and is already teasing the highlight features on Flipkart.

Flipkart has created a microsite ahead of the launch of the Realme 3 next week on March 4. Besides revealing the launch event date and time, the microsite highlights some of the key features along with reasons that make the upcoming device better than its immediate rivals.

Realme 3 key features teased

The first feature revealed is the processor under the hood. In line with previous rumors, the Realme 3 will be powered by a MediaTek Helio P70 SoC built on the 12nm process. The companies take a swipe at the Redmi Note 7, which is powered by a 14nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC.

The next feature to be highlighted is the notch on top of the display. It is revealed that the Realme 3 will feature a waterdrop or “dew drop” display notch. Also revealed is the 4,230mAh battery, which incidentally is bigger than the 4,000mAh unit powering the Redmi Note 7.

Realme 3 rumored specifications, features

Besides the above-mentioned features, the Realme 3 is also expected to come with up to 6GB RAM, up to 128GB internal storage, and run Android Pie out-of-the-box wrapped under ColorOS 6.0.

If rumors are to be believed, Realme is set to emulate Xiaomi’s product strategy. Essentially, the company could launch a Realme 3 Pro variant along with the Realme 3 on March 4. Just like the Redmi Note 7 Pro, the Realme 3 Pro variant could also come with a 48-megapixel snapper at the back. These are however just rumors, and we would advise you to take it with the proverbial pinch of salt.

  • Published Date: March 1, 2019 11:41 AM IST

