Realme 3 to launch in Q1, Exclusive offline stores and 48MP camera-phone is in development: Report

Realme reportedly has plans to open exclusive experience stores and introduces a 48-megapixel smartphone in India. According to Indian Express report from Thursday, Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth in a telephonic interview suggested that at the moment they are working on “structure and principles” and are yet to lock the location for its first experience store.

According to the report, Realme exclusive store may open in the second-half of 2019 (H2, 2019), but the company will launch its Realme 2 successor, the Realme 3, in first quarter (Q1, 2019). With new FDI policy in place from February 1, no company will be able to sell more than 25 percent of their products exclusively on e-commerce portals like Flipkart and Amazon. The report has suggested it to be the reason for Realme looking at their experience stores offline.

Sheth speaking to IE also said the Realme 3 will be announced at some point in the first-quarter of 2019, but he didn’t say anything of the specifications or features we can expect from the smartphone. In that same conversation, Sheth mentioned that Realme is also working on a 48MP camera phone, as per report.

Realme, which started as an online-only company under Oppo’s umbrella, is now operating as a separate entity and in offline retail as well. Apart from official online store, Amazon India and Flipkart, Realme smartphones are already available offline with Reliance Digital and My Jio stores.

In the first phase of the partnership, Realme has started selling Realme 2, Realme 2 Pro, and Realme C1 in more than 130 cities across 600 Reliance Digital and My Jio stores. Furthermore, Realme will be expanding its footprints to top 10 cities.

Realme had the maximum growth rate in smartphone shipment during festive season in India, according to latest findings by CMR. The Chinese company, which started as Oppo’s entity, has turned out to be the number one emerging brand during September-October period.

Watch Video: How Realme phones are made (Noida Factory Visit)

BGR India has also reached out to the company for more information on Realme exclusive stores. We will be updating additional information on the same very soon.