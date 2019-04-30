comscore
Realme 3 new variant with 3GB RAM, 64GB internal storage launching on May 2

Other than the extra storage, the new Realme 3 variant will not be any different from all current variants of the phone available on sale. The new variant at Rs 9,999 will also be available via open sale on Flipkart and Realme website.

  • Published: April 30, 2019 10:46 AM IST
Realme has announced that it will launch one more variant of the Realme 3 on May 2. Now you’ll also get a 3GB+64GB variant of the Realme 3 for purchase starting May 2 midnight (12:00AM). This new Realme 3 3GB+64GB variant has been priced at Rs 9,999. At present, Realme 3 comes in 3GB+32GB variant and 4GB+64GB variant at Rs 8,999 and Rs 10,999 respectively.

Other than the extra storage, the new Realme 3 variant will not be any different from all current variants of the phone available on sale. The new variant at Rs 9,999 will also be available via open sale on Flipkart and Realme website. Just last week, Realme India CEO, Madhav Sheth, announced open sale for Realme 3 smartphone via Twitter. He noted that “Realme 3 all colors & variants will now be available 24×7.” The Realme 3 comes in Classic Black, Dynamic Black and Radiant Blue color options. Consumers looking for an informed purchase can read our full review of the Realme 3 (4GB RAM variant).

Realme 3 specifications and features

The third iteration smartphone Realme 3 of company‘s number series lineup comes powered by a MediaTek Helio P70 chipset and packs a large 4,230mAh battery. It offers 3D Gradient unibody design. The smartphone sports a 6.2-inch HD+ display with along with 19:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. It runs ColorOS 6.0 based on Android Pie. In terms of camera department, the Realme 3 bears a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor.

The smartphone is equipped with PDAF, Nightscape mode, Hybrid HDR, Chroma Boost, Portrait Mode and scene recognition features. There is a 13-megapixel f/2.0 front sensor for selfies. In terms of connectivity, the Realme 3 comes with 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB with OTG support among others. The handset is backed by a 4,230mAh battery. It runs Android 9 Pie based ColorOS 6.0 out-of-the-box.

  • Published Date: April 30, 2019 10:46 AM IST

