comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Realme 3 next flash sale on April 9 at 12PM: Price, offers, availability, features
News

Realme 3 next flash sale on April 9 at 12PM: Price, offers, availability, features

News

The Realme 3 comes with a price tag of Rs 8,999 for the base 3GB RAM and 32GB storage configuration.

  • Published: April 8, 2019 2:48 PM IST
Realme 3 (4)

Image Credit: Bodhisatwa Ray

Realme has already managed to sell over 500,000 units of the Realme 3 smartphone in just three weeks. The company also claimed that it sold over 311,800 units in the first two sales. Now, the device is set to go on its next sale on April 9, which is tomorrow. So, if you are still planning to buy the Realme 3 smartphone, here is your chance. The smartphone will be available for purchase via both Flipkart and the company’s online store at 12:00PM.

Realme 3 price and offers

The Realme 3 comes with a price tag of Rs 8,999 for the base 3GB RAM and 32GB storage configuration. The higher 4GB RAM/64GB storage variant is priced at Rs 10,999. Both variants of the smartphone can be purchased in three color variants, which includes Dynamic Black, Radiant Blue, and Black. Additionally, customers planning to buy the device can avail 10 percent of SuperCash using the MobiKwik.

Amazon India Fab Phones Fest from April 11: Honor Play, OnePlus 6T, Realme U1, Apple iPhone X will get discount

Also Read

Amazon India Fab Phones Fest from April 11: Honor Play, OnePlus 6T, Realme U1, Apple iPhone X will get discount

Buyers will get this offer on the official website of the company. As per the company, users can get up to Rs 1,000 SuperCash, which will be credited automatically to the customer’s Mobikwik wallet within 24 hours. Furthermore, Flipkart is offering an extra five percent off to Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card holders.

Realme 3 specifications and features

The latest smartphone from the company offers 3D gradient unibody design. Under the hood is a MediaTek Helio P70 CPU. The device is equipped with a 6.2-inch HD+ display along with 19:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass for protection. It is kept alive by a large 4,230mAh battery, and runs ColorOS 6.0 based on Android Pie OS. On the imaging front, the Realme 3 packs a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor in the dual rear camera setup.

Watch: Realme U1 First Look

On the front, there is a 13-megapixel f/2.0 camera for shooting selfies and videos. The smartphone’s camera app is equipped with PDAF, Nightscape mode, Hybrid HDR, Chroma Boost, Portrait Mode and scene recognition features. On the connectivity front, the Realme 3 offers 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB with OTG support among others.

  • Published Date: April 8, 2019 2:48 PM IST

Editor's Pick

Realme Yo Days sale starts tomorrow: A look at the offers
Deals
Realme Yo Days sale starts tomorrow: A look at the offers
LG V40 ThinQ, V35 ThinQ and V30 series to get Android Pie update

News

LG V40 ThinQ, V35 ThinQ and V30 series to get Android Pie update

Xbox One is getting a free game bonus soon

Gaming

Xbox One is getting a free game bonus soon

Best smartphones under Rs 15,000 with good battery backup

News

Best smartphones under Rs 15,000 with good battery backup

Realme 3 next flash sale on April 9 at 12PM

News

Realme 3 next flash sale on April 9 at 12PM

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy S10e Review

Tecno Camon i4 First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy Buds Review

Xiaomi Redmi Go Review

Vivo APEX 2019 Concept First Impressions

LG V40 ThinQ, V35 ThinQ and V30 series to get Android Pie update

Best smartphones under Rs 15,000 with good battery backup

Realme 3 next flash sale on April 9 at 12PM

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance prepares to challenge Amazon in Indian e-commerce

OnePlus 6T prices slashed ahead of imminent OnePlus 7 launch

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Treating users' data with respect is the best business model in 2019

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Related Topics

Related Stories

Realme Yo Days sale starts tomorrow: A look at the offers

Deals

Realme Yo Days sale starts tomorrow: A look at the offers
Best smartphones under Rs 15,000 with good battery backup

News

Best smartphones under Rs 15,000 with good battery backup
Realme 3 next flash sale on April 9 at 12PM

News

Realme 3 next flash sale on April 9 at 12PM
Amazon India Fab Phones Fest from April 11: Top deals

Deals

Amazon India Fab Phones Fest from April 11: Top deals
Realme 3 Pro tipped to feature OnePlus 6T like camera along with Snapdragon 710

News

Realme 3 Pro tipped to feature OnePlus 6T like camera along with Snapdragon 710

हिंदी समाचार

OnePlus 6T की कीमत में 4,000 रुपये की हुई गिरावट, OnePlus 7 के जल्द लॉन्च होने का मिला संकेत

Dish TV ने 30 दिनों का लॉक-इन पीरियड हटाया, अब जब चाहें बदल सकते हैं प्लान

इस महीने लॉन्च हो सकता है ट्रिपल कैमरे वाला Vivo Y5 बजट स्मार्टफोन

Honor 10 Lite vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro vs Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2: तीनों में कौन है दमदार

शाओमी भारत में जल्द लॉन्च करेगा 50-इंच वाला Mi TV 4A Pro, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro 128GB variant with 6GB RAM to soon launch in India
News
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro 128GB variant with 6GB RAM to soon launch in India
LG V40 ThinQ, V35 ThinQ and V30 series to get Android Pie update

News

LG V40 ThinQ, V35 ThinQ and V30 series to get Android Pie update
Best smartphones under Rs 15,000 with good battery backup

News

Best smartphones under Rs 15,000 with good battery backup
Realme 3 next flash sale on April 9 at 12PM

News

Realme 3 next flash sale on April 9 at 12PM
Mukesh Ambani's Reliance prepares to challenge Amazon in Indian e-commerce

News

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance prepares to challenge Amazon in Indian e-commerce